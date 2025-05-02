WB Madhyamik 2025 Toppers List Published - Adrita Sarkar from Raiganj Tops with 99.43%!

Summary The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the results for the Madhyamik (class 10) 2025 exams today, May 2. A total of sixty-six students have secured the top 10 positions in the state.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the results for the Madhyamik (class 10) 2025 exams today, May 2. Students can now check their scores on wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

This year witnessed a significant rise in female candidates, with 5,43, 544 girls appearing for the exams compared to 4,25, 881. With 7,91,088 students passing out of 9,13,883 examinees, the overall pass percentage stands at 86.56%, a slight improvement from last year's 86.31%.

A total of 66 students have secured the top 10 positions in the state. 11 students from Bankura, 7 from Birbhum, Malda, Purba Medinipur each, 6 from Hooghly, Purba Burdwan each, 5 from 24 PGS(S), 4 from Uttar Dinajpur, 3 from Paschim Medinipur, 2 from 24 PGS(N), Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Dakshin Dinajpur each and 1 student from Kolkata and Nadia each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Merit List (Top 5 Students)

Adrita Sarkar (Rank 1) - Raiganj Coronation High School (696 marks)

Anubhab Biswas (Rank 2) - Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir, Malda (694 marks)

Soumya Pal (Rank 2) - Vishnupur High School (694 marks)

Ishani Chakraborty (Rank 3) - Kotulpur Saroj Basini Balika Vidyalaya (693 marks)

MD Selim (Rank 4) - Nirole High School (692 marks)

Supratik Manna (Rank 4) - Contai Model Institution (692 marks)

Sinchan Nandi (Rank 5) - Gourhati Haradas Institution (691 marks)

Chowdhury MD Asif (Rank 5) - Kamarpukur RK Mission Multipurpose School (691 marks)

Diptajit Ghosh (Rank 5) - Itachuna Sri Narayan Institution (691 marks)

Somtirtha Karan (Rank 5) - Narendrapur RK Mission Vidyalaya (691 marks)

In terms of districts, Purba Medinipur has the highest pass percentage, closely followed by Kalimpong, Kolkata, and Paschim Medinipur.