Board Exams 2025

Kolkata’s Srijani Scripts ISC History with 400/400 — Shares Secrets Behind the Perfect 100%

Ankita Chatterji
Ankita Chatterji
Posted on 01 May 2025
13:37 PM

The Telegraph online Edugraph

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The ISC 2025 results saw a remarkable surge in top scorers from Bengal, but it was Srijani’s perfect 400 out of 400 that truly stood out.
In conversation with The Telegraph online Edugraph, she opened up about her incredible journey of discipline, doubt, and a drive for excellence.

The ISC 2025 results saw a remarkable surge in top scorers from Bengal, but it was Srijani’s perfect 400 out of 400 that truly stood out. In conversation with The Telegraph online Edugraph, she opened up about her incredible journey of discipline, doubt, and a drive for excellence.

This year, over 2,170 students in Bengal scored 95% and above in ISC, more than double the tally from last year. But Srijani, a Class XII student from The Future Foundation School, Regent Park, scored a perfect 100% in all subjects — English, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. “It still feels unreal,” she admitted with a smile. “I expected it in science, maybe. But English? I was sure I'd lose marks there because I finished my paper at the last second and didn’t even get to revise.”

Growing up in a progressive, academic family — her mother a history teacher at Gurudas College and her father a professor of Mathematics at the Indian Statistical Institute — Srijani’s household never believed in caste titles or patriarchal norms. What they did believe in was nurturing curiosity and discipline. “My mother’s not from a science background, but she’s the most practical person when it comes to studies,” Srijani shared. “She would underline key lines in my books and create practice questions for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Her preparation for English involved consistent effort. “I never tried to be overly fancy with language. My focus was correctness — grammar, prepositions, phrasing, and clarity. My school English teacher and my mother were my biggest guides.” She also regularly practised grammar for 15 to 30 minutes every morning and revised literature themes and meanings thoroughly.

Interestingly, she didn’t rely heavily on tuition, just one for Chemistry. The rest was a balanced mix of self-study, parental guidance, and attentive school lessons.

For her core science subjects and mathematics, Srijani's strategy involved early syllabus completion and rigorous practice. With her father, guiding her in Maths and Physics, she completed her entire Class 12 Math syllabus by September to leave room for revisions and mock tests. “Math is my favourite subject, but it can also be tricky — a 99 hurts more than a 98,” she laughed. She crafted her mock papers from school question banks, previous years’ pre-boards and ISC papers, setting timers to simulate real exam conditions.

On facing challenges, Srijani said the real struggle was staying motivated after Class 10. “After ICSE, you get into a relaxed zone. Then Class 12 reality hits you hard. I had to refuse countless outings, give up distractions and just believe that these sacrifices would eventually reflect in my results — and they did.”

In between intense preparation, Srijani made sure to recharge. She’s a trained classical dancer, grew up in a home rich with music, and remained socially aware. “Studying all day isn’t effective. Your brain needs rest. Before my ISC exams, I completed two Agatha Christie novels and on exam mornings, I read the newspaper cover-to-cover,” she added.

Srijani’s dream is to pursue research in Mathematics or Physics. “I haven’t decided which one yet. That’s why I want to join IISc or IISER, where they let you study all core subjects for a year before specialising. Even if there aren’t too many job opportunities, this is where my heart is, because after a point in life, studying does not remain a struggle for you, after a phase you fall in love with it, and then you don't want to get out of it."

Her advice to aspiring students is simple yet profound: "Do not get demotivated, work hard because if you work hard, you will get results. Push yourself, but also take care of your health because physical well-being is mental well-being and that impacts your performance."

As accolades pour in, Srijani remains grounded, currently focusing on her upcoming entrance tests for ISI, IISER, and JEE Advanced.

Srijani’s story is not just about marks — it’s about balance, focus, and believing that life’s greatest achievements come from a mix of discipline, passion and knowing when to unplug. A lesson for every student chasing their perfect score.

Last updated on 01 May 2025
14:33 PM
Board Exams 2025 ISC ICSE 2025 results toppers Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
Similar stories
18 Under 18 Awards

Brains, Boards, and Breakthroughs: Meet Chess Star, Debapriya Manna, 18 Under 18 Awar. . .

ICSE 2025

CISCE Announces ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results 2025- Get Link to Download Results Here

UPSC

Union Public Service Commission Announces UPSC CDS (I) Result 2025- Direct Link Here

Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC AE Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for 1024 Assistant Engineer Posts Notified- Check. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Julien Day School, Ganganagar
Kolkata schools

Lessons, laughs & leaps ahead

Representational image
ISC Result

Bengal sees rise in ISC toppers: More than double the number score 95% and above

18 Under 18 Awards

Defying Limits- Goldi Kumari Wins 18 Under 18 Awards 2025 for Sporting Excellence

ICSE 2025

CISCE Announces ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results 2025- Get Link to Download Results Here

18 Under 18 Awards

Grace Crowned with Gold: Sannidhrita Chakraborty Wins 18 Under 18 Award 2025 for Clas. . .

18 Under 18 Awards

Brains, Boards, and Breakthroughs: Meet Chess Star, Debapriya Manna, 18 Under 18 Awar. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality