Kolkata’s Srijani Scripts ISC History with 400/400 — Shares Secrets Behind the Perfect 100%

The ISC 2025 results saw a remarkable surge in top scorers from Bengal, but it was Srijani’s perfect 400 out of 400 that truly stood out. In conversation with The Telegraph online Edugraph, she opened up about her incredible journey of discipline, doubt, and a drive for excellence.

This year, over 2,170 students in Bengal scored 95% and above in ISC, more than double the tally from last year. But Srijani, a Class XII student from The Future Foundation School, Regent Park, scored a perfect 100% in all subjects — English, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. “It still feels unreal,” she admitted with a smile. “I expected it in science, maybe. But English? I was sure I'd lose marks there because I finished my paper at the last second and didn’t even get to revise.”

Growing up in a progressive, academic family — her mother a history teacher at Gurudas College and her father a professor of Mathematics at the Indian Statistical Institute — Srijani’s household never believed in caste titles or patriarchal norms. What they did believe in was nurturing curiosity and discipline. “My mother’s not from a science background, but she’s the most practical person when it comes to studies,” Srijani shared. “She would underline key lines in my books and create practice questions for me.”

Her preparation for English involved consistent effort. “I never tried to be overly fancy with language. My focus was correctness — grammar, prepositions, phrasing, and clarity. My school English teacher and my mother were my biggest guides.” She also regularly practised grammar for 15 to 30 minutes every morning and revised literature themes and meanings thoroughly.

Interestingly, she didn’t rely heavily on tuition, just one for Chemistry. The rest was a balanced mix of self-study, parental guidance, and attentive school lessons.

For her core science subjects and mathematics, Srijani's strategy involved early syllabus completion and rigorous practice. With her father, guiding her in Maths and Physics, she completed her entire Class 12 Math syllabus by September to leave room for revisions and mock tests. “Math is my favourite subject, but it can also be tricky — a 99 hurts more than a 98,” she laughed. She crafted her mock papers from school question banks, previous years’ pre-boards and ISC papers, setting timers to simulate real exam conditions.

On facing challenges, Srijani said the real struggle was staying motivated after Class 10. “After ICSE, you get into a relaxed zone. Then Class 12 reality hits you hard. I had to refuse countless outings, give up distractions and just believe that these sacrifices would eventually reflect in my results — and they did.”

In between intense preparation, Srijani made sure to recharge. She’s a trained classical dancer, grew up in a home rich with music, and remained socially aware. “Studying all day isn’t effective. Your brain needs rest. Before my ISC exams, I completed two Agatha Christie novels and on exam mornings, I read the newspaper cover-to-cover,” she added.

Srijani’s dream is to pursue research in Mathematics or Physics. “I haven’t decided which one yet. That’s why I want to join IISc or IISER, where they let you study all core subjects for a year before specialising. Even if there aren’t too many job opportunities, this is where my heart is, because after a point in life, studying does not remain a struggle for you, after a phase you fall in love with it, and then you don't want to get out of it."

Her advice to aspiring students is simple yet profound: "Do not get demotivated, work hard because if you work hard, you will get results. Push yourself, but also take care of your health because physical well-being is mental well-being and that impacts your performance."

As accolades pour in, Srijani remains grounded, currently focusing on her upcoming entrance tests for ISI, IISER, and JEE Advanced.

Srijani’s story is not just about marks — it’s about balance, focus, and believing that life’s greatest achievements come from a mix of discipline, passion and knowing when to unplug. A lesson for every student chasing their perfect score.