SSC 2025

SSC Launches Candidate Score Disclosure Scheme to Boost Employment Opportunities!

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Aug 2025
13:24 PM

File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially introduced a Disclosure Scheme aimed at making the scores and personal details of non-recommended candidates publicly accessible.
This initiative aligns with the Government of India’s broader vision of creating a transparent and inclusive recruitment ecosystem, especially for Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), autonomous bodies, and other potential employers seeking eligible and skilled candidates.

The SSC Disclosure Scheme draws its foundation from the Department of Personnel and Training’s (DoPT) directive to utilise the potential of candidates who, despite clearing competitive exams conducted by the SSC, fail to secure a final selection. Through this scheme, SSC intends to create a centralised talent pool of candidates who reached the final stages of recruitment but were not selected. The idea is to enhance their employability by providing a platform where their details can be viewed by various government-affiliated and public organisations looking to recruit qualified professionals.

As per the guidelines, the SSC will disclose a comprehensive set of candidate information, including their name, father’s or husband’s name, date of birth, category, gender, educational qualifications, total marks obtained, merit position, full postal address, and email ID. This data will be organised in roll number order and made available through both the SSC’s official website and a dedicated government portal. However, this information will remain accessible for only one year from the date of disclosure.

To safeguard candidate privacy, the commission has incorporated an opt-out provision, allowing candidates to withhold their personal information. Only those who voluntarily agree to share their details at the time of application will be included in the public database. Moreover, the Disclosure Scheme will apply only to selected competitive examinations conducted by the SSC and not to Selection Posts Exams. The implementation of this initiative will begin with the results declared from November 2024 onwards.

An important aspect of the scheme is that it will publish details of a number of non-recommended candidates up to twice the number of notified vacancies, thereby maintaining relevance and focus. User agencies accessing this data for recruitment must independently verify the authenticity of the information before considering any candidate for employment.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 02 Aug 2025
13:25 PM
SSC 2025 Staff Selection Commission Recruitment
