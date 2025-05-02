WB Madhyamik 2025

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025 Declared! Check Pass Percentage & Toppers

Posted on 02 May 2025
Summary
The wait is finally over for lakhs of students in West Bengal as the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially declared the WB Madhyamik Result 2025 for Class 10 students today, May 2, 2025.
The wait is finally over for lakhs of students in West Bengal as the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially declared the WB Madhyamik Result 2025 for Class 10 students today, May 2, 2025. The results were announced during a press conference held at 9 AM. Examinees will be able to access and download their results from the official websites from 9.45 AM.

This year, the Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10 board exams) took place from February 10 to February 22, 2025, across 2,683 exam centres in the state. Out of 9,84,894 registered candidates 9,69,425 (4,25, 881 male and 5,43, 544 female) appeared for the examination, marking a notable increase of over 56,827 students compared to last year.

This year the overall pass percentage is 86.56% compared to last year’s 86.31%.

Adrita Sarkar from Raiganj emerged as the topper of WB Madhyamik 2025 with 696 marks (99.43%).

Students can check their results online by visiting the official websites — wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. To access their marks, candidates need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and other required details. Additionally, results can be checked via SMS and mobile apps.

During the official announcement, WBBSE also released key details including the overall pass percentage, the list of toppers, and information about supplementary exams and re-evaluation procedures.

As per the notification, schools can collect marksheets and certificates from their respective board camp offices starting from 10 AM today.

Students and guardians are advised to download and print their online scorecards for reference until they receive the official mark sheets.

With the release of the Class 10 results, the state now eagerly awaits, the results for the plus-II exams which will be declared by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on May 7 at 12.30 PM, with results accessible on various websites starting from 2 PM on the same day.

