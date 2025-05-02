Kotulpur’s Ishani Shines Bright: 1st Among Girls in WB Madhyamik 2025, Ranks 3rd Overall!

Summary The wait was finally over as the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the Madhyamik (Class 10) 2025 results today — and this year’s list of toppers had a shining star from the heart of Bankura. Ishani Chakraborty, a student of Kotulpur Saroj Basini Balika Vidyalaya, has not only clinched the 3rd spot in the top 10 merit list but also emerged as the highest-ranking female candidate in the state.

The wait was finally over as the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the Madhyamik (Class 10) 2025 results today — and this year’s list of toppers had a shining star from the heart of Bankura. Ishani Chakraborty, a student of Kotulpur Saroj Basini Balika Vidyalaya, has not only clinched the 3rd spot in the top 10 merit list but also emerged as the highest-ranking female candidate in the state.

In a conversation with The Telegraph online Edugraph, an elated Ishani shared her disbelief and excitement. “I could not believe it at first when I heard the result. I'm extremely happy and elated to actually uphold my school’s and Kotulpur region’s name with my result,” she said, her voice still tinged with the day’s exhilaration.

This year, Madhyamik witnessed a remarkable rise in female candidates, with 5,43,544 girls appearing for the exam — 27.63% more than their male counterparts. And Ishani’s achievement feels even more special against this backdrop.

Born to a family of educators — her mother, a teacher at Kotulpur High School, and her father, a former teacher of the same institution — Ishani found her strongest support system at home. Her parents' eyes welled up with joy upon hearing the news, a sight that made her heart swell. “Seeing them cry happy tears made my happiness double. I feel lucky I could give them this gift,” Ishani expressed fondly.

Her journey wasn’t without challenges. There were days when self-doubt crept in, but her parents’ and teachers’ unwavering faith pulled her through. She credits her father’s words — “Work hard without expecting anything in return and you’ll see everything will become easier for you ” — as her guiding light during difficult times.

Unlike many, Ishani didn’t confine herself to rigid schedules. She focused on completing daily goals and ensured breaks to refresh her mind. A passionate artist at heart, she loves drawing, which offered her a creative escape but during the exams she was adamant on just studying.

With her eyes set on a future in Physics research, Ishani plans to take up the Science stream for her higher secondary education. While she’s yet to decide on a college, her academic dreams are clear — to stay in the academic field and one day contribute to the greater good.

As the sun sets over Kotulpur, it’s clear this small town has given Bengal a star whose light is just beginning to shine. And if Ishani’s words are anything to go by, this is only the start of a story that promises to inspire many.