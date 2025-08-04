Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 Admit Card Today at Official Websites- Follow Key Updates Inside
Posted on 04 Aug 2025
14:13 PM
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), are expected to release admit cards for the NTPC UG exam 2025 soon. Once released, candidates can download the RRB NTPC admit cards from the official websites.
As per the schedule, the RRB NTPC Undergraduate exam 2025 will be conducted from August 7 to September 8, 2025. RRBs said the link to download e-call letters (admit cards) will be activated four days prior to exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link. Since the exam is scheduled to begin on August 7, admit cards are expected today.
