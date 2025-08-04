Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 Admit Card Today at Official Websites- Follow Key Updates Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Aug 2025
14:13 PM

File Image

Summary
Once released, candidates can download the RRB NTPC admit cards from the official websites
Since the exam is scheduled to begin on August 7, RRB NTPC 2025 admit cards are expected today

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), are expected to release admit cards for the NTPC UG exam 2025 soon. Once released, candidates can download the RRB NTPC admit cards from the official websites.

As per the schedule, the RRB NTPC Undergraduate exam 2025 will be conducted from August 7 to September 8, 2025. RRBs said the link to download e-call letters (admit cards) will be activated four days prior to exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link. Since the exam is scheduled to begin on August 7, admit cards are expected today.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Go to the official website of the RRB
  2. Open the RRB NTPC (graduate-level) CBT 1 admit card link
  3. Enter your login details
  4. Submit and check the admit card.
  5. Take a printout of the same for further reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 04 Aug 2025
14:14 PM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam Admit Card RRB NTPC
