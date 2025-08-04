Indian Air Force

IAF Agniveervayu 2026 Registration Ends Today at agnipathvayu.cdac.in- Link to Register Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Aug 2025
14:55 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for IAF Agniveervayu 2026 on the official website- agnipathvayu.cdac.in
A state-wise PSL will be prepared after the completion of selection tests, and the same will be displayed at all the ASCs and also on the website on May 15, 2026

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to conclude the registration process for the Agniveervayu 02/2026 intake today, August 4. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for IAF Agniveervayu 2026 on the official website- agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Earlier, the last date to apply was till July 31 and was later extended. The IAF Agniveervayu selection test will be held from September 25 onwards. Candidates who were born between July 2, 2005 and January 2, 2009 (both dates inclusive) can apply for this recruitment process. If the candidate clears all the stages of the selection process, then the upper age limit on the date of enrolment should be 21 years.

Applicants must note that for Science subjects, the exam duration will be 60 minutes and will comprise of Physics, Mathematics and English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus. For other subjects, the total test duration will be 45 minutes and will comprise of English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

ADVERTISEMENT

A state-wise PSL will be prepared after the completion of selection tests, and the same will be displayed at all the ASCs and also on the website on May 15, 2026.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 04 Aug 2025
16:07 PM
Indian Air Force Indian Air Force (IAF) Agniveer Vayu IAF officers
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Concludes Today at cetcell.mahacet.org- Importan. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 Admit Card Today at Official Websites- Follow Key Updates Insid. . .

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Applications Open For APSC JE Recruitment 2025- Vacancy Details Inside

NTA

AIAPGET 2025 Results OUT at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET- Know Cut-off, Toppers List Insid. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Concludes Today at cetcell.mahacet.org- Importan. . .

Sister Nivedita University

Sister Nivedita University and OSCAR INDIA to Host Hands-On Amateur Radio Workshop

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 Admit Card Today at Official Websites- Follow Key Updates Insid. . .

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Applications Open For APSC JE Recruitment 2025- Vacancy Details Inside

Don Bosco School, Park Circus

MuseVention 2025 by Don Bosco Park Circus and ISR Redefines Experiential Learning in . . .

NTA

AIAPGET 2025 Results OUT at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET- Know Cut-off, Toppers List Insid. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality