IAF Agniveervayu 2026 Registration Ends Today at agnipathvayu.cdac.in- Link to Register Here

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to conclude the registration process for the Agniveervayu 02/2026 intake today, August 4. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for IAF Agniveervayu 2026 on the official website- agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Earlier, the last date to apply was till July 31 and was later extended. The IAF Agniveervayu selection test will be held from September 25 onwards. Candidates who were born between July 2, 2005 and January 2, 2009 (both dates inclusive) can apply for this recruitment process. If the candidate clears all the stages of the selection process, then the upper age limit on the date of enrolment should be 21 years.

Applicants must note that for Science subjects, the exam duration will be 60 minutes and will comprise of Physics, Mathematics and English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus. For other subjects, the total test duration will be 45 minutes and will comprise of English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

A state-wise PSL will be prepared after the completion of selection tests, and the same will be displayed at all the ASCs and also on the website on May 15, 2026.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.