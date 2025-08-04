Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Concludes Today at cetcell.mahacet.org- Important Dates Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org The schedule for group B (BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS) and group C (BNYS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) courses will be declared in due course

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will close the registration window for the NEET UG 2025 counselling today, August 4. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Last date to apply (for all courses)- August 4 (11.59 pm)

Fee payment (for all courses)- August 5 (11.59 pm)

Uploading of colored scanned copy of original requisite documents on portal as per the list (for all courses)- August 4 (11.59 pm)

Publication of registered candidates' list (for all courses)- August 6

Publication of provisional merit list of registered candidates (for MBBS/BDS course only)- August 6

Publication of seat matrix (for MBBS/BDS only)- August 6

Online filling of preference form (MBBS/BDS only)- From August 6, after 3 pm to August 9, up to 11.59 pm

Declaration of CAP round - 1 selection list (MBBS/BDS only)- August 11

Physical joining and filling of status retention form with all original documents and requisite fees- From August 12 to 17, up to 5.30 pm (excluding August 15)

The schedule for group B (BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS) and group C ( BNYS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) courses will be declared in due course. Schedule for subsequent CAP rounds will be announced later.

It must be noted that candidates must upload all the requisite original scanned documents. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.