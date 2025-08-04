NEET UG 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Concludes Today at cetcell.mahacet.org- Important Dates Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Aug 2025
15:26 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org
The schedule for group B (BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS) and group C (BNYS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) courses will be declared in due course

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will close the registration window for the NEET UG 2025 counselling today, August 4. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Last date to apply (for all courses)- August 4 (11.59 pm)

ADVERTISEMENT

Fee payment (for all courses)- August 5 (11.59 pm)

Uploading of colored scanned copy of original requisite documents on portal as per the list (for all courses)- August 4 (11.59 pm)

Publication of registered candidates' list (for all courses)- August 6

Publication of provisional merit list of registered candidates (for MBBS/BDS course only)- August 6

Publication of seat matrix (for MBBS/BDS only)- August 6

Online filling of preference form (MBBS/BDS only)- From August 6, after 3 pm to August 9, up to 11.59 pm

Declaration of CAP round - 1 selection list (MBBS/BDS only)- August 11

Physical joining and filling of status retention form with all original documents and requisite fees- From August 12 to 17, up to 5.30 pm (excluding August 15)

The schedule for group B (BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS) and group C ( BNYS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) courses will be declared in due course. Schedule for subsequent CAP rounds will be announced later.

It must be noted that candidates must upload all the requisite original scanned documents. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 04 Aug 2025
15:27 PM
NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling NEET UG
Similar stories
Indian Air Force

IAF Agniveervayu 2026 Registration Ends Today at agnipathvayu.cdac.in- Link to Regist. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 Admit Card Today at Official Websites- Follow Key Updates Insid. . .

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Applications Open For APSC JE Recruitment 2025- Vacancy Details Inside

NTA

AIAPGET 2025 Results OUT at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET- Know Cut-off, Toppers List Insid. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Sister Nivedita University

Sister Nivedita University and OSCAR INDIA to Host Hands-On Amateur Radio Workshop

Indian Air Force

IAF Agniveervayu 2026 Registration Ends Today at agnipathvayu.cdac.in- Link to Regist. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 Admit Card Today at Official Websites- Follow Key Updates Insid. . .

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Applications Open For APSC JE Recruitment 2025- Vacancy Details Inside

Don Bosco School, Park Circus

MuseVention 2025 by Don Bosco Park Circus and ISR Redefines Experiential Learning in . . .

NTA

AIAPGET 2025 Results OUT at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET- Know Cut-off, Toppers List Insid. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality