Applications Open For APSC JE Recruitment 2025- Vacancy Details Inside

Summary Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the post can submit their applications on the official website apsc.gov.in As per the schedule, the deadline to apply for Junior Engineer recruitment is August 15, 2025, and the last date for payment of application fee is August 17, 2025

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is accepting applications for the recruitment of Junior Engineers under the Soil Conservation Department. Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the post can submit their applications on the official website apsc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the deadline to apply for Junior Engineer recruitment is August 15, 2025, and the last date for payment of application fee is August 17, 2025.

To be eligible, candidates must be an Indian citizen and a permanent resident of Assam. They must possess a 3 (three) year Diploma Course either in Civil Engineering or Agriculture Engineering from a Government recognized Institution. No other diploma holder will be eligible to apply, the official notification states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applicants should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories.

General category candidates will have to pay a total application fee of Rs 297.20, OBC/MOВС category candidates must pay Rs 197.20 as application fee, and SC/ST/BPL/PwBD category candidates should pay Rs 47.20.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.