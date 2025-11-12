WBBME Fazil Semester 3 Result 2025 OUT: Pass Percentage, Top District & Toppers List Here!

Summary The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) has officially declared the Fazil (Semester III) 2025 examination results. Out of 6,372 enrolled candidates, 5,894 appeared, and 5,504 passed, recording an impressive overall pass percentage of 93.38%.

The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) has officially declared the Fazil (Semester III) 2025 examination results, marking a significant milestone as the first state in India to conduct Madrasah Class 12 exams under the semester system.

The exams, held between September 15 and October 11, were conducted across 77 madrasahs and 38 centres. Out of 6,372 enrolled candidates, 5,894 appeared, and 5,504 passed, recording an impressive overall pass percentage of 93.38%.

Boys Outshine Girls

This year, male candidates performed exceptionally well, achieving a 96.06% pass rate (3,123 out of 3,251 students), while female candidates recorded 90.09% (2,381 out of 2,643 students).

District Highlights

Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar topped the district rankings with a 100% pass rate, followed by Hooghly (97.72%) and Bankura (96.67%).

Toppers List

The merit list includes 17 students, with Kamran from Hossain Nagar Darul Olum Senior Madrasah, Murshidabad, securing the first position with 224 marks out of 240.

Two students — Raihan Piada of Kheria Siddiquia Senior Madrasah, South 24 Parganas, and Mirja Mohammad Alauddin of Pirnagar Nabobiya Senior Madrasah, Hooghly — jointly ranked second with 222 marks.

At third place (221 marks) were Sheikh Shahim Ali from Furfura Fatehia Senior Madrasah, Hooghly, and Murselim from Panditpur Islamia Senior Madrasah, Murshidabad.

Among female achievers, Afrin Mondal from Bongaon Hazrat Peer Abu Bakar Darul Ulum Senior Madrasah, Bongaon, North 24 Parganas, secured the 10th position with 214 marks, becoming the top-ranking girl in the merit list.

A total of 840 students failed, while 478 were absent. Those who missed the third semester will be allowed to appear for both the third and fourth semesters together.

The final (fourth) semester examination will commence on January 29, 2026, advanced due to the upcoming Assembly elections.

Students can access their results and download their marksheets directly from the official WBBME website.

Find the direct result download link here.