CAT Admit Card 2025 Out Now at iimcat.ac.in: Find Direct Download & Mock Test Links Here

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has issued the much-anticipated Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 admit card today, November 12, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download the hall ticket from the official website.

Steps to Download the CAT 2025 Admit Card

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card once it is issued;

Visit the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

Click on the ‘Admit Card Download’ link on the homepage.

Use your user ID and password to access your account.

The admit card will be displayed.

Check and download the same for the exam day.

Alongside the admit card release, IIM has also activated the CAT 2025 mock test link, allowing candidates to familiarise themselves with the exam's computer-based format (CBT).

CAT is an annual entrance exam conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) for admission to prestigious management programmes across India. Scheduled for November 30, 2025, CAT will examine candidates' analytical, quantitative, and verbal skills through sections on Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

Find the direct links here: admit card and mock test