CAT 2025

CAT Admit Card 2025 Out Now at iimcat.ac.in: Find Direct Download & Mock Test Links Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Nov 2025
15:29 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has issued the much-anticipated Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 admit card today, November 12, 2025.
Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download the hall ticket from the official website.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has issued the much-anticipated Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 admit card today, November 12, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download the hall ticket from the official website.

Steps to Download the CAT 2025 Admit Card

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card once it is issued;

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘Admit Card Download’ link on the homepage.
  • Use your user ID and password to access your account.
  • The admit card will be displayed.
  • Check and download the same for the exam day.

Alongside the admit card release, IIM has also activated the CAT 2025 mock test link, allowing candidates to familiarise themselves with the exam's computer-based format (CBT).

Second Chance in Education: NIOS &amp; Odisha Govt Join Hands to Bring Back Out-of-School Students
Second Chance in Education: NIOS &amp; Odisha Govt Join Hands to Bring Back Out-of-School Students
UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 Declared: Qualified List Out, Three Candidates Withheld
UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 Declared: Qualified List Out, Three Candidates Withheld

CAT is an annual entrance exam conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) for admission to prestigious management programmes across India. Scheduled for November 30, 2025, CAT will examine candidates' analytical, quantitative, and verbal skills through sections on Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

Find the direct links here: admit card and mock test

Last updated on 12 Nov 2025
15:30 PM
CAT 2025 Common Admission Test (CAT) IIM Kozhikode Admit Card
Similar stories
Odisha Schools

Second Chance in Education: NIOS & Odisha Govt Join Hands to Bring Back Out-of-School. . .

Indian Army

Indian Army to Close TES-55 Application for PCM Students Soon: JEE Main 2025 Score Ma. . .

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 to Be Held Twice a Year - Check Updated Score Calculation and Exam Detai. . .

IIT JAM 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Application Correction Window Extended - Editable Fields and Revised Dea. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Odisha Schools

Second Chance in Education: NIOS & Odisha Govt Join Hands to Bring Back Out-of-School. . .

Loreto College

Loreto College Organises Overseas Education Fair, Empowering Students for Global Futu. . .

Indian Army

Indian Army to Close TES-55 Application for PCM Students Soon: JEE Main 2025 Score Ma. . .

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 to Be Held Twice a Year - Check Updated Score Calculation and Exam Detai. . .

IIT JAM 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Application Correction Window Extended - Editable Fields and Revised Dea. . .

AIIMS NORCET 2025

AIIMS NORCET 9 Seat Allotment 2025 Withdrawn: When Will Revised Result be Published?

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality