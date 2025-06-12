NEET PG 2025 - NBEMS Issues Notice Regarding Exam City, Publishes New List for Selection!

Summary The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued an important notice for candidates appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2025. Aspirants have been asked to resubmit their preferred choice of exam city through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued an important notice for candidates appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2025. Aspirants have been asked to resubmit their preferred choice of exam city through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

According to the official announcement, the facility to select the preferred exam city will be available from June 13 at 3 PM and will continue till June 17, 2025. The selection process will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis, so candidates are advised to log in early and secure their preferred city for the examination.

This move comes after a recent directive from the Supreme Court, instructing NBEMS to conduct the NEET PG 2025 examination in a single shift to ensure fairness and transparency in the process. Complying with the court’s order, the board confirmed that the exam will now be held on August 3, 2025, in a single shift, necessitating an increase in the number of exam cities to accommodate all candidates comfortably.

An official statement from NBEMS clarified, “To accommodate all the candidates in single shift, NEET PG will now be conducted in more cities. This will be in addition to the cities indicated in the information bulletin.”

The board has also notified that the city intimation slips will be released on June 21, while the NEET PG 2025 admit cards will be issued on July 31. All registered candidates are advised to stay updated through the official website for further details regarding the exam schedule, city allocation, and other essential notifications.

Find the full exam city list here.