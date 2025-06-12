APSCHE

AP PGCET Answer Key 2025 Published for June 9 Exam - Check Objection Submission Steps

Posted on 12 Jun 2025
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially released the answer key for the AP Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2025, conducted on June 9.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the AP PGCET 2025 answer key, along with the master question papers and their individual response sheets, by visiting the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

To access the answer key and response sheet, candidates must log in using their registration number and PGCET hall ticket number. In addition to viewing their responses, examinees dissatisfied with any of the answers provided in the preliminary key have the opportunity to raise objections through the official portal. Candidates wishing to challenge any response in the answer key can do so by visiting the official website, selecting the “Key Objections” tab, entering their login credentials, and selecting the questions they wish to contest. It is advised to keep a copy of the submitted objections for future reference.

The last date to submit objections for the June 9 exam is June 13, until 5 PM.

The council has also announced a phased release schedule for the answer keys of the subsequent exams held on June 10, 11, and 12. As per the notification, the answer keys for these dates will be released on June 12, 13, and 14, 2025, respectively, at 5 PM. The deadline for submitting objections will be June 14 for the June 10 exam, June 15 for the June 11 exam, and June 16 for the June 12 exam.

The AP PGCET 2025 is being conducted for admission to a range of postgraduate courses, including Master of Arts (MA), Master of Commerce (MCom), Master of Science (MSc), and other PG programmes offered by various universities and affiliated colleges across Andhra Pradesh for the 2025-26 academic session.

BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality