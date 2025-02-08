WB Madhyamik 2025

West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik Exams 2025 to Start on Monday: Key Updates

The West Bengal Class 10 state board examinations are set to commence on Monday, February 10, under strict surveillance across 2,683 centres. The exams will continue until February 22.

To ensure the integrity of the exams, officials assigned to conduct them will not be permitted to carry mobile phones or other electronic devices inside the examination halls. Candidates found in possession of such gadgets will be barred from writing their papers. Special checks will also be conducted in washrooms to prevent malpractice.

Meanwhile, the board has taken urgent steps to accommodate 181 candidates who were not enrolled on time due to delays by the authorities of 136 schools. These students will receive their admit cards by Sunday, February 7, 2025.

According to the official timetable, the WBBSE Madhyamik exams will be conducted in a single shift from 10.45AM to 2PM, with the first 15 minutes allocated for reading the question paper.

The board has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards unfair practices in the examinations. Last year, 45 candidates were disqualified for engaging in malpractice, and similar stringent measures will be in place this year to uphold exam integrity.

