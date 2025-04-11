VITEEE Slot Booking 2025 Begins at vit.ac.in - Check Link, Time Slots, and Steps

Summary Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has officially opened the VITEEE 2025 slot booking process for its upcoming engineering entrance examination. Registered candidates can now book their preferred exam slots through the Online Test Booking System (OTBS) available at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has officially opened the VITEEE 2025 slot booking process for its upcoming engineering entrance examination. Registered candidates can now book their preferred exam slots through the Online Test Booking System (OTBS) available at viteee.vit.ac.in. The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode from April 20 to April 27, 2025, at multiple centres across the country.

To book their slots, candidates need to log in using their VITEEE 2025 application number, password, and registered email address—credentials that were provided at the time of registration. While the final date for slot booking has not yet been announced, candidates are advised to secure their preferred slot early to avoid automatic allocation by the authorities.

The VITEEE 2025 exam will be held in three shifts daily:

Slot 1: 9 AM to 11.30 AM

Slot 2: 12.30 PM to 3 PM

Slot 3: 4 PM to 6.30 PM

Candidates must be cautious while choosing their slots, as no modifications will be allowed once the booking is confirmed. Upon successful booking, the VITEEE 2025 admit card will be generated and made available for download two days before the exam date. The hall ticket will include crucial details like exam date and time, centre location, and important exam day guidelines.

Candidates who fail to complete the slot booking process within the stipulated time will have their slots automatically assigned by VIT, with no provision for changes. On the day of the examination, candidates must carry their VITEEE admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the test centre for verification.

Find the direct slot booking link here.