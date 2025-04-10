National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Releases Provisional Medical Seat Matrix for UG, PG Courses - Check Detailed List

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Apr 2025
12:01 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has officially published the provisional seat count for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) medical courses for the academic session 2024-25, including both broad and super speciality programmes.
The provisional data has been uploaded on the NMC’s official website, nmc.org.in, for public access and institutional verification.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has officially published the provisional seat count for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) medical courses for the academic session 2024-25, including both broad and super speciality programmes. The provisional data has been uploaded on the NMC’s official website, nmc.org.in, for public access and institutional verification.

KTET May 2025 Notification Out on ktet.kerala.gov.in - Registration Begins Today!
KTET May 2025 Notification Out on ktet.kerala.gov.in - Registration Begins Today!

This latest update is significant for medical colleges, students, and other stakeholders involved in the upcoming admission cycle, as it provides clarity on the number of available seats across India. The NMC has called upon all affiliated medical colleges and institutions to carefully verify the provisional seat figures listed under their names. In case of discrepancies, institutions are mandated to report them to the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) within 15 days of the data release.

UGC Notifies New Rules for Foreign Degree Equivalence in India - Application &amp; Key Details
UGC Notifies New Rules for Foreign Degree Equivalence in India - Application &amp; Key Details

To ensure transparency and accuracy in admissions, the commission has laid out a clear process for reporting discrepancies. Medical colleges must submit correction requests along with supporting documents and email them to the designated MARB email addresses:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • ds-marb@nmcindia.gov.in
  • ug-marb@nmcindia.gov.in

The NMC has also cautioned institutions that failure to notify errors within the stipulated timeframe could affect the correct updating of student records on the NMC Admission Portal.

All stakeholders, especially medical aspirants and administrators, are advised to review the provisional seat data without delay, as the finalised seat count will directly influence counselling processes and seat allotment for the 2024-25 academic year.

Find the detailed seat matrix pdf here.

Last updated on 10 Apr 2025
12:02 PM
National Medical Commission (NMC) Seat Matrix medical courses
Similar stories
Kerala TET 2025

KTET May 2025 Notification Out on ktet.kerala.gov.in - Registration Begins Today!

CLAT 2025

Delhi HC Reserves Verdict on CLAT UG 2025 Petitions - PG Hearing & Result Details

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Application Edit Window and Demo Test Portal Opens at natboard.edu.in

Representative Image
PSEB

PSEB declares Class 5 results on pseb.ac.in - Know how to check scorecard

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Kerala TET 2025

KTET May 2025 Notification Out on ktet.kerala.gov.in - Registration Begins Today!

CLAT 2025

Delhi HC Reserves Verdict on CLAT UG 2025 Petitions - PG Hearing & Result Details

IIEST Shibpur

Rebeca 2025 Kicks Off Today: IIEST Shibpur’s Iconic Fest Returns with Music and Mag. . .

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Application Edit Window and Demo Test Portal Opens at natboard.edu.in

Sri Sri Academy opens its pre-nursery section
Pre-nursery

Stories that teach, spread joy and build empathy

Representative Image
GUJCET

GUJCET results to be out soon at gseb.org! Know how to check your scorecard

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality