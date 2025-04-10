NMC Releases Provisional Medical Seat Matrix for UG, PG Courses - Check Detailed List

Summary The National Medical Commission (NMC) has officially published the provisional seat count for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) medical courses for the academic session 2024-25, including both broad and super speciality programmes. The provisional data has been uploaded on the NMC’s official website, nmc.org.in, for public access and institutional verification.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has officially published the provisional seat count for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) medical courses for the academic session 2024-25, including both broad and super speciality programmes. The provisional data has been uploaded on the NMC’s official website, nmc.org.in, for public access and institutional verification.

This latest update is significant for medical colleges, students, and other stakeholders involved in the upcoming admission cycle, as it provides clarity on the number of available seats across India. The NMC has called upon all affiliated medical colleges and institutions to carefully verify the provisional seat figures listed under their names. In case of discrepancies, institutions are mandated to report them to the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) within 15 days of the data release.

To ensure transparency and accuracy in admissions, the commission has laid out a clear process for reporting discrepancies. Medical colleges must submit correction requests along with supporting documents and email them to the designated MARB email addresses:

ds-marb@nmcindia.gov.in

ug-marb@nmcindia.gov.in

The NMC has also cautioned institutions that failure to notify errors within the stipulated timeframe could affect the correct updating of student records on the NMC Admission Portal.

All stakeholders, especially medical aspirants and administrators, are advised to review the provisional seat data without delay, as the finalised seat count will directly influence counselling processes and seat allotment for the 2024-25 academic year.

Find the detailed seat matrix pdf here.