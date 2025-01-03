UKPSC
UKPSC SI Admit Card 2024 Released for January 12 Exam: Download Now
Posted on 03 Jan 2025
10:41 AM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam admit cards. Candidates who have cleared the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can now download their hall tickets from the official website.
How to Download the UKPSC SI Admit Card 2024
Candidates must verify all details on the admit card and carry the printed copy to the exam venue, as entry without it will not be permitted.
UKPSC SI 2024 Selection Process
The selection process includes the following stages:
According to the official schedule, the exam will be conducted on January 12, 2025, from 11 AM to 2 PM, to fill 222 Sub-Inspector (SI) positions.