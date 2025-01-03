UKPSC SI Admit Card 2024 Released for January 12 Exam: Download Now

Summary The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam admit cards. Candidates who have cleared the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

How to Download the UKPSC SI Admit Card 2024

Visit the official UKPSC website at psc.uk.gov.in. Select the ‘Sub Inspector (Civil Police/Intelligence), Fire Station Second Officer And Platoon Commander, Male(PAC/IRB) Exam-2024 (Under The Home Department)’ link on the homepage. Click on the download link. Enter your login credentials (email id/mobile number and password). Download and print your admit card for examination day.

Candidates must verify all details on the admit card and carry the printed copy to the exam venue, as entry without it will not be permitted.

UKPSC SI 2024 Selection Process

The selection process includes the following stages:

Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Assessment of height, chest, and weight.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Physical fitness evaluation through running, high jump, and other activities.

Written Examination: A test to assess candidates' knowledge in various subjects.

According to the official schedule, the exam will be conducted on January 12, 2025, from 11 AM to 2 PM, to fill 222 Sub-Inspector (SI) positions.