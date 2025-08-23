AP DSC Merit List 2025 Released for Teacher Recruitment - Check Link and Details

Summary The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has released the District Selection Committee (AP DSC) merit list for the 2025 teacher recruitment drive. The recruitment covers a wide range of posts, including School Assistants (SA), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Physical Education Teachers (PET), and Principals.

The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has released the District Selection Committee (AP DSC) merit list for the 2025 teacher recruitment drive. The recruitment covers a wide range of posts, including School Assistants (SA), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Physical Education Teachers (PET), and Principals.

The merit list has been published district-wise and post-wise, making it crucial for candidates to select the correct district and category while checking. Those whose names are missing must ensure they have met the minimum qualifying criteria and verify that their district and post selections are accurate.

Candidates can now download their merit lists and call letters for certificate verification from the official AP DSC portal: apdsc.apcfss.in.

Steps to Check the Merit List

Visit the official website.

Click on the “Merit List” link.

Select the district/zone/state and post to view the respective list.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Those whose names appear on the merit list must attend the certificate verification process at designated district centers. The call letter will mention the date, time, and venue of verification.

Find the direct merit list download link here.