WB NEET UG 2025 - Round 1 Revised Schedule Released! Seat Allotment Today

Summary The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has officially announced a revised schedule for Round 1 of WB NEET UG counselling 2025. In a recent update, WBMCC had suspended the NEET UG 2025 round 1 admission process for MBBS and BDS courses “till further order.”

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has officially announced a revised schedule for Round 1 of WB NEET UG counselling 2025. In a recent update, WBMCC had suspended the NEET UG 2025 round 1 admission process for MBBS and BDS courses “till further order.”

The suspension had come shortly after the publication of the revised provisional state merit list for the 85% state quota seats, which included 11,178 candidates. However, no specific reason for the halt was cited in the notice.

Initially, the seat allotment result for the first round was supposed to be declared on August 20; however, it was delayed because of the sudden suspension of the admission process announced by the Council. According to the published revised schedule, the round 1 seat allotment results will be published today, August 23, after 11 AM.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting and admission of selected candidates will take place on August 23, 25, and 26. While round 1 dates have been rescheduled, the schedule from round 2 onwards will remain unchanged as per the previously published schedule.

“If there is any change in schedule or inclusion of any further round, it shall be notified in the counseling website later on. Candidates are instructed to visit the counseling website frequently, as no personal communication is possible,” the official notice additionally informed.

Read the official notice here.