GUJCET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Updated Exam Schedule

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has extended the deadline for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025 registration. Initially scheduled to conclude on December 31, 2024, the registration process will now remain open until January 7, 2025. Candidates can apply online at the official website, gujcet.gseb.org.

“Last Date for Filling, Saving and Submitting Application Form for GUJCET-2025 is 07/01/2025”, the website highlighted.

How to Register

Visit the official website at gseb.org.

Click on the ‘GUJCET Exam Registration 2025’ option.

On the homepage, select the link for new candidate registration.

Register yourself and log in using your details.

Pay the application fee online or offline.

Fill out the application form and submit it.

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

Eligibility and Exam Details

The GUJCET 2025 is mandatory for Class 12 Science stream students (Groups A, B, and AB) aspiring to pursue engineering or pharmacy diploma/degree courses in Gujarat. Unlike in previous years, JEE Main 2025 will not be a substitute for GUJCET for admissions to these programmes. Students appearing for the GSEB HSC exams 2025 must take the GUJCET to secure eligibility for engineering or pharmacy programmes.

Candidates are advised to complete their applications well before the extended deadline and ensure all details are accurate.