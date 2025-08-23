WBJEE Counselling 2025 Dates Announced Following Result Declaration; Check Schedule

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially released the counselling schedule for WBJEE 2025. Qualified candidates can register, pay the counselling fee, and fill in their choices for preferred colleges and courses online at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially released the counselling schedule for WBJEE 2025. Qualified candidates can register, pay the counselling fee, and fill in their choices for preferred colleges and courses online at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee from August 28 to September 1, 2025. The counselling process is being conducted to facilitate admissions into BTech courses offered by participating institutions across the state.

According to the detailed schedule, the seat matrix will be made available on August 27, 2025, followed by the commencement of registration and choice filling from August 28. Candidates will be able to modify and lock their choices on September 1, 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on September 3, 2025, after which selected candidates will have to pay the seat acceptance fee between September 3 and 7, 2025. The Round 2 allotment result will be declared on September 9, 2025, and candidates allotted seats in this round must pay their acceptance fee between September 9 and 11, 2025.

“The schedule may be changed/altered under any unavoidable circumstance,” the Board notified.

WBJEE 2025 counselling will be conducted entirely in online mode. Allotment of seats will be based on candidates’ ranks, preferences, category, and seat availability. Candidates must ensure timely registration and choice filling to secure admission in their preferred institute.

Earlier, the WBJEE 2025 result was declared after a delay, with Aniruddha Chakrabarti securing the top rank, followed by Samyajyoti Biswas in second place and Dishaanth Basu in third. Candidates can download their WBJEE 2025 rank card from the official website by logging in with their application number and date of birth.