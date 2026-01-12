UPPSC RO, ARO Main Exam 2023 Schedule Revised - Check Updated Dates and Timings

UPPSC

Summary
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the revised schedule for the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) 2023 mains examination.
According to the official update, the mains examination will be conducted over two days at designated examination centres in Prayagraj and Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the revised schedule for the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) 2023 mains examination. According to the official update, the mains examination will be conducted over two days, on February 2 and February 3, at designated examination centres in Prayagraj and Lucknow.

As per the schedule released by the commission, the UPPSC RO and ARO 2023 mains exam on February 2 will be held in two sessions. The first session will take place from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and will comprise the General Studies paper. The second session is scheduled from 2 PM to 4.30 PM and will include two distinct sections. Section 1 will be a conventional, descriptive paper covering General Hindi and Drafting, while Section 2 will be an objective-type paper focusing on General Vocabulary and Grammar.

The commission has also confirmed the schedule for the Hindi Essay paper, which is an integral part of the mains examination. This paper will be conducted on February 3, from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. Candidates appearing for the examination are advised to carefully note the timing and paper-wise distribution to avoid any confusion on the exam days.

UPPSC is expected to release the admit cards for the RO and ARO 2023 mains examination shortly on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates will be required to download their hall tickets online and carry them to the examination centre along with a valid photo identity proof.

The RO and ARO 2023 recruitment process progressed after the preliminary examination was conducted on July 27, with the results declared on September 16. A total of 7,509 candidates qualified in the preliminary stage and are eligible to appear for the mains examination.

The commission has cautioned that the examination schedule may be subject to change in case of unforeseen circumstances. Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official UPPSC website for the latest updates and announcements. All instructions related to reporting time, examination conduct, and venue details will be communicated through official notifications, and candidates are expected to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the commission.

