UBTER JEEP 2026 Exam and Registration Schedule Out for Polytechnic Admissions

Summary The Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education Roorkee (UBTER) has officially announced the schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (JEEP) 2026. According to the notification, the online registration process for JEEP 2026 will begin on January 15, 2026.

The Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education Roorkee (UBTER) has officially announced the schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (JEEP) 2026, which is conducted for admission to diploma programmes in polytechnic institutions across the state. According to the notification, the online registration process for JEEP 2026 will begin on January 15, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications until April 15, 2026.

Aspiring candidates will be able to fill out the JEEP 2026 application form through the official websites, ubter.in and ubterjeep.co.in. In addition to the online mode, UBTER will also make available offline OMR-based application forms starting February 2, 2026. These forms can be obtained from designated polytechnic institutes and must be submitted in person on or before April 15, 2026.

The Uttarakhand JEEP examination is conducted for admission to diploma courses in engineering, technology, textile design, garment technology, fashion design, and pharmacy. These programmes are offered by government, women’s, rural, aided, and private polytechnic institutions affiliated with UBTER. The entrance exam serves as a common gateway for students seeking technical and vocational education in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates aiming for admission to the second year of diploma engineering programmes through lateral entry are also required to qualify in the Uttarakhand JEEP 2026 examination. This provision allows eligible students with relevant academic or technical backgrounds to enter directly into the advanced stage of diploma courses.

UBTER has also outlined the eligibility criteria for different groups under JEEP 2026. For Group E and Group T, which include diploma courses in engineering, technology, textile design, garment technology, and fashion design, candidates must have passed the high school examination or an equivalent qualification. For Group P, covering diploma courses in pharmacy, applicants should have cleared Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology or Mathematics, or an equivalent examination.

For Group A, which pertains to lateral entry admission into the second year of diploma engineering courses, candidates must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or a vocational or technical subject. Alternatively, candidates who have completed a two-year ITI course are also eligible to apply under this category.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UBTER websites for detailed information, updates, and further instructions related to the JEEP 2026 examination and admission process.