UPSC NDA, NA, CDS 1 Exam 2026 Schedule Released: Check Timings, Vacancies and Pattern

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the examination schedule for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy (NA), and Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I), 2026.
The admit cards will be available for download on the official UPSC website.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the examination schedule for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy (NA), and Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I), 2026. As per the official notification, all three examinations will be conducted on April 12, 2026, at designated centres across the country.

According to the schedule released by the commission, the UPSC NDA and NA Examination 2026 will be held in two sessions. The Mathematics paper will take place in the morning session from 10 AM to 12.30 PM, followed by the General Ability Test (GAT) in the afternoon session from 2 PM to 4.30 PM. These papers are designed to assess candidates’ aptitude, analytical ability, and overall suitability for training at the defence academies.

On the same day, the UPSC will also conduct the CDS Examination (I), 2026, in three shifts. The English paper will be held from 9 AM to 11 AM, the General Knowledge paper from 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM, and the Elementary Mathematics paper from 4 PM to 6 PM. Candidates are required to carefully note the shift timings applicable to their respective examinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through the NDA and NA 2026 recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill a total of 391 vacancies. The CDS Examination (I), 2026, on the other hand, is being conducted to recruit candidates for 451 vacancies across various defence services. These numbers underline the significant opportunities available for aspirants seeking a career in the Indian Armed Forces.

As per UPSC examination guidelines, candidates must report to their allotted examination centres at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start time of each paper. Late entry will not be permitted under any circumstances. The commission is expected to issue e-admit cards to all eligible candidates on the last working day of the week preceding the examination date. The admit cards will be available for download on the official UPSC website.

The UPSC has also outlined the exam pattern for NDA and CDS 2026. The CDS Examination consists of three papers—English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics—with each paper carrying 100 marks, followed by a personality test conducted through an interview. For the NDA and NA Examination, the Mathematics paper carries 300 marks, while the General Ability Test carries 600 marks.

Candidates who qualify the written examinations will be shortlisted for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, which is conducted for a total of 900 marks. The commission has clarified that both the NDA and CDS written examinations will include negative marking for all objective-type questions. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPSC website for further updates and detailed instructions related to the examination.

