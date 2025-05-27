NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Answer Key 2025 Update - Check Download and Objection Submission Steps

Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 May 2025
13:09 PM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will officially release the response sheets and provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 soon.
Candidates who appeared for the May 4 exam will be able to access and download the response sheet and answer key from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will officially release the response sheets and provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the May 4 exam will be able to access and download the response sheet and answer key from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

Answer Key Challenge Window

Once the provisional answer key is released, the NTA will simultaneously open the objection submission portal, allowing examinees to challenge the provisional answers by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200. Supporting documents must be uploaded to justify each challenge, and any objection filed without proper evidence or via unofficial channels will not be entertained.

Following the closing of the challenge window, subject experts will review the objections. Based on their recommendations, the final answer key will be prepared, which will serve as the basis for the NEET UG result declaration. However, it must be noted that no individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of their submitted challenges.

According to the official information bulletin, the tentative result announcement is scheduled latest by June 14, 2025.

Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for the release of the answer key and response sheet, along with important dates related to result announcements and further steps in the admission process.

Last updated on 27 May 2025
13:10 PM
NEET UG 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Answer Key NEET UG
