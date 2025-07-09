NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Update - MCC Asks Candidates to Submit Docs; Check All Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jul 2025
11:15 AM

File Image

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has uploaded a notification for NEET UG 2025 qualified candidates applying under the Children/Widows (CW) of Armed Forces Personnel category for the 85% Delhi quota seats. Eligible candidates are required to submit their relevant documents for verification through the official Faculty of Medical Sciences (FMSC) website — fmsc.du.ac.in — on or before 5 PM on July 11, 2025.

According to the notice, the list of registered candidates applying for admission under the CW category will be verified by the University of Delhi authorities to determine eligibility in line with prescribed norms. Candidates who fail to meet the criteria specific to the Delhi quota will be marked as ‘Outside Delhi candidate’ and excluded from the admission list for the 85% reserved seats.

The NEET UG 2025 counselling process for MBBS and BDS admissions is expected to commence soon. As per the guidelines, application fees for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories have been fixed at ₹1,000, while candidates from General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will have to pay ₹1,500 to participate in the counselling.

In addition to MBBS and BDS courses, detailed information for admission to undergraduate medical programmes such as BAMS, BUMS, and BHMS is available in the information bulletin on the Faculty of Medical Sciences website. Candidates have been advised to thoroughly review these details to avoid discrepancies during the counselling process.

Any queries regarding the submission of CW documents can be addressed to the designated emails office@fmsc.du.ac.in and ug@fmsc.du.ac.in.

The counselling for both the 85% Delhi quota and the 15% All India quota seats in NEET UG 2025 will be conducted centrally by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official counselling portal (mcc.nic.in) for updates on schedules, seat allotment, and other official announcements.

Read the full notice here.

Last updated on 09 Jul 2025
11:16 AM
NEET UG 2025 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) MCC NEET counselling
