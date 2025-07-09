CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Rescheduled Due to HTET 2024 Dates - Notice and Revised Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jul 2025
09:43 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially revised the examination schedule for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) June 2025 session.
After receiving numerous requests from candidates over a clash with the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024, the NTA took the decision to reschedule the CSIR NET exam to a single date in the interest of aspirants.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially revised the examination schedule for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) June 2025 session. The national-level eligibility test for PhD admissions and lectureships will now be conducted on a single day — July 28, 2025.

KCET Counselling 2025 Begins: Final Seat Matrix, Option Entry Link Activated
KCET Counselling 2025 Begins: Final Seat Matrix, Option Entry Link Activated

Originally, the exam was slated to be held across three days — July 26, 27, and 28 — in multiple shifts. However, after receiving numerous requests from candidates over a clash with the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024, the NTA took the decision to reschedule the CSIR NET exam to a single date in the interest of aspirants.

In its official statement, the agency noted, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) is in receipt of various representations from the candidates that Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024 Examination is also scheduled on the same date(s), i.e. 26th & 27th July 2025 with the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 exam. In the interest of aspirants, the exam of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 now will be held in a single day i.e., 28th July 2025 for all the five subjects.”

ADVERTISEMENT
CBSE’s CSSS Scholarship 2025 - Fresh and Renewal of Application Begins Through NSP
CBSE’s CSSS Scholarship 2025 - Fresh and Renewal of Application Begins Through NSP

Candidates who have registered for the CSIR NET 2025 can soon download their advance city intimation slips from the official website (csirnet.nta.ac.in), which will be released 8-10 days prior to the exam date. The official admit cards will follow, expected to be available 3-4 days before the examination.

The CSIR-UGC NET 2025 serves as a qualifying examination for eligibility to Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professorship (Lectureship) across India. It covers five major scientific disciplines — Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on exam centre details, admit card releases, and other important announcements ahead of the revised exam date.

Read the detailed notice here.

Last updated on 09 Jul 2025
09:44 AM
CSIR UGC NET CSIR UGC NET June 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) exam schedule
Similar stories
SSC job aspirants

SSC CGL 2025 Application Correction Window Now Open! Make Changes Till July 11

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Advises 3-Tier Grievance Redressal Committees for Medical Students Nationwide

Assam govt

Assam NEET UG 2025 Provisional Merit List OUT at dme.assam.gov.in- Details Here

OJEE 2025

OJEE Counselling 2025 - Choice Filling Deadline for BTech, BArch Admissions Extended

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Alliance University
Alliance University

A launchpad for a successful career — Bangalore’s leading university is shaping g. . .

SSC job aspirants

SSC CGL 2025 Application Correction Window Now Open! Make Changes Till July 11

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Advises 3-Tier Grievance Redressal Committees for Medical Students Nationwide

Assam govt

Assam NEET UG 2025 Provisional Merit List OUT at dme.assam.gov.in- Details Here

OJEE 2025

OJEE Counselling 2025 - Choice Filling Deadline for BTech, BArch Admissions Extended

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Update - MCC Asks Candidates to Submit Docs; Check All Detai. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality