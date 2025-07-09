CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Rescheduled Due to HTET 2024 Dates - Notice and Revised Schedule

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially revised the examination schedule for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) June 2025 session. After receiving numerous requests from candidates over a clash with the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024, the NTA took the decision to reschedule the CSIR NET exam to a single date in the interest of aspirants.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially revised the examination schedule for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) June 2025 session. The national-level eligibility test for PhD admissions and lectureships will now be conducted on a single day — July 28, 2025.

Originally, the exam was slated to be held across three days — July 26, 27, and 28 — in multiple shifts. However, after receiving numerous requests from candidates over a clash with the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024, the NTA took the decision to reschedule the CSIR NET exam to a single date in the interest of aspirants.

In its official statement, the agency noted, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) is in receipt of various representations from the candidates that Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024 Examination is also scheduled on the same date(s), i.e. 26th & 27th July 2025 with the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 exam. In the interest of aspirants, the exam of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 now will be held in a single day i.e., 28th July 2025 for all the five subjects.”

Candidates who have registered for the CSIR NET 2025 can soon download their advance city intimation slips from the official website (csirnet.nta.ac.in), which will be released 8-10 days prior to the exam date. The official admit cards will follow, expected to be available 3-4 days before the examination.

The CSIR-UGC NET 2025 serves as a qualifying examination for eligibility to Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professorship (Lectureship) across India. It covers five major scientific disciplines — Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on exam centre details, admit card releases, and other important announcements ahead of the revised exam date.

Read the detailed notice here.