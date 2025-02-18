UPSC CSE 2025 Registration Window Closes Today - Steps, Vacancy and Key Details

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to close the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 registration window today, February 18, at 6 PM. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official UPSC website.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to close the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 registration window today, February 18, at 6 PM. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official UPSC website (upsconline.gov.in/upsc.gov.in).

Originally scheduled to close on February 11, 2025, the UPSC CSE Prelims application submission deadline was extended by a week to allow more candidates to apply.

Steps to Apply

Visit the official website: upsconline.gov.in/upsc.gov.in

Click on the Civil Services Prelims 2025 registration link.

Register by creating a One-Time Registration (OTR) profile (if not already done).

Log in with your OTR credentials and fill out the application form.

Pay the required fee and submit the application.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates will have opportunity to modify or rectify their details if necessary from February 19 to February 25, 2025.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 will be conducted on May 25, 2025, across multiple examination centres nationwide. This year, approximately 979 vacancies will be filled through the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. Among these, 38 vacancies are reserved for candidates under the Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category.