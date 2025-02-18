NID DAT Result 2025 Out - Check MDes Prelims Qualified List and Mains Exam Schedule

Summary The National Institute of Design (NID) has officially announced the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2025 Prelims results for the Master of Design (MDes) programme. Candidates who qualify the DAT Prelims will move forward to the DAT Mains.

The National Institute of Design (NID) has officially announced the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2025 Prelims results for the Master of Design (MDes) programme. Candidates can check their results online by logging into the NID admissions website (admissions.nid.edu) with their email address and date of birth. The scorecard includes section-wise scores and overall scores.

NID has opened the prelims result rechecking window, which will remain functional till 4 PM today, i.e., February 18, 2025. Candidates can request a recheck by submitting an online form via the official website. Candidates who qualify the DAT Prelims will move forward to the DAT Mains.

Key Dates

ADVERTISEMENT

DAT Mains Admit Card Download: February 24, 2025

DAT Mains Exam: March 3 to April 6, 2025

DAT Mains Result: May 6, 2025

Rechecking Window for DAT Mains: May 6 and May 7, 2025

Final Selection Criteria & Admission Process

Candidates who qualify for the DAT Prelims must participate in the DAT Mains, which consists of a Studio Test and an Interview. The Studio Test will be conducted in English, and its format may vary depending on the discipline. Following this, candidates will have to appear for discipline-specific interviews, which will be held at the same location.

For the DAT Mains, shortlisted candidates must submit a Statement of Purpose (SoP) and a Portfolio within the specified timeframe.

The final merit list will be determined based on a weighted evaluation of both the DAT Prelims and DAT Mains scores. The DAT Prelims will contribute 30% of the final score, while the DAT Mains will account for 70%, which includes 40% weightage for the Studio Test and 30% for the Interview. Only candidates who complete all stages of the selection process will be considered for final admission.