TJEE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check New Dates and Key Exam Details

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has extended the registration deadline for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can now submit their applications by February 24, 2025, through the official website (tbjee.nic.in). The TJEE 2025 exam is conducted for admission to various engineering, veterinary, technological, fisheries, agricultural, paramedical and other professional degree courses.

Candidates will have an opportunity to make corrections or rectifications in their applications between February 28 and March 5, 2025, by submitting a written request to the TBJEE office.

TJEE 2025 Exam Schedule & Subject Groups

The TJEE 2025 exam is scheduled for April 23, 2025, and will be conducted in three shifts at designated exam centers across Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Khowai, Bishalgarh, Udaipur, Santirbazar, and Agartala. The TJEE 2025 model answer key will be published on April 30, 2025, and candidates can submit feedback on the key until May 7, 2025. The TJEE 2025 results are expected to be announced by the end of May 2025.

Physics & Chemistry: 11 AM to 12.30 PM

Biology: 1.30 PM to 2.15 PM

Mathematics: 3 PM to 3.45 PM

Candidates must appear for subjects based on their chosen course group:

Group A (Engineering & Technological courses): Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics

Group B (Veterinary, Agricultural, Fisheries, Paramedical, and other courses): Physics, Chemistry, Biology

Group C (Both Groups A & B): Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology

Candidates must complete their registration before the February 24 deadline and keep track of important dates for smooth participation in the admission process.