UPSC CAPF 2025 Registration Ends Today - Check Detailed Application Guide

Posted on 25 Mar 2025
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to officially conclude the registration process for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Exam 2025. Today, March 25, marks the final opportunity for eligible candidates to submit their UPSC CAPF application form through the official website.

The registration portal will remain active till 6 PM today, with the application correction window opening from March 26 to April 1, for candidates to modify certain information in their already submitted forms.

Application Guide

  • Visit the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on the ‘One Time Registration (OTR) for Examinations’ option on the homepage.
  • If you are a new applicant, complete registration to obtain login credentials.
  • Login and fill out the application form.
  • Upload the required documents.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Submit and take a printout of the form for future reference.
The application fee is ₹200, which can be paid via debit card, credit card, UPI, or internet banking. However, female candidates and those belonging to SC/ST categories are exempted from the fee payment.

As per the official notification, the recruitment exam will be conducted on August 3, 2025, and aims to fill 357 vacancies in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

