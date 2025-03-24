IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 Scorecard Download Portal Opens - Link, Steps and Counselling Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Mar 2025
Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has announced the release of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 scorecards today, March 24. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards from the official website until March 31, 2025.

The IIT JAM 2025 results were initially declared on March 18, with the All India Ranks (AIR) published on the JOAPS portal on March 21. Today, the official qualifying scorecards have been made available. Candidates must log in using their enrolment number or email ID and JOAPS password to download their results before the portal closes.

Steps to Download IIT JAM 2025 Scorecard

  • Visit the official JOAPS website at joaps.iitd.ac.in.
  • Enter your enrolment number or email ID and password
  • Click on the submit option to view your scorecard.
  • Check and download the same for future reference.

The scorecards will only be available online until the deadline. No hard copies will be sent to candidates via post.

IIT JAM 2025 Counselling Schedule

The cut-off marks for each subject have been released along with the complete list of IIT JAM 2025 toppers on the official website.

Candidates who have qualified for the 2025 exam can participate in the counselling process. The registration window for IIT JAM 2025 counselling will be open on the JOAPS portal from March 26 to April 9, 2025. The counselling will determine admissions to various IITs and NITs for postgraduate programmes.

Additionally, the list of invalid category candidates will be published on the official JAM portal on May 8, 2025. The first admission list is scheduled for release on May 26, 2025.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.

Last updated on 24 Mar 2025
IIT JAM 2025 IIT Delhi Joint Admission Test for Masters Scorecard
