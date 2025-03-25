Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 Out - Check Objection Submission Guide & Result Update

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Mar 2025
09:36 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the answer keys, response sheets, and question papers for the RPF Constable (Executive) Recruitment Examination on its official website.
Candidates can access their RRB RPF answer key through the login window provided on the website using their registration login ID and password.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the answer keys, response sheets, and question papers for the RPF Constable (Executive) Recruitment Examination on its official website. Candidates can access their RRB RPF answer key through the login window provided on the website using their registration login ID and password within the specified period.

The examination was conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format from March 2 to March 18, 2025.

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2025 - Check Expected Dates, Passing Criteria and Other Details
BSEB Bihar Board Result 2025 - Check Expected Dates, Passing Criteria and Other Details

Steps to Download the Answer Key

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official city RRB website where you took the examination.
  • Click on the link under the ‘CBT: Exam Responses & Objection Tracker’.
  • Login with your unique credentials.
  • The answer key and response sheet will be available.
  • Check and download the same for future reference.
OSSC CGL Mains 2024: Language Paper Timing Revised, Admit Cards Released
OSSC CGL Mains 2024: Language Paper Timing Revised, Admit Cards Released

Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key can submit their representations online by March 29 (midnight). A fee of ₹50 per question must be paid for each objection raised. However, if a candidate’s objection is deemed valid, the fee will be refunded after the deduction of applicable bank charges. The RRB will not entertain any objections after the given deadline.

According to the official notice, the RRBs’ decision on the objections will be final and binding, with no scope for further appeals.

Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated. The changes will then apply universally to all candidates. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.

Last updated on 25 Mar 2025
09:36 AM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam Answer Key
Similar stories
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Railway Recruitment Boards releases tentative dates for Paramedical Staff exam- Detai. . .

Representative Image
TANCET 2025

TANCET 2025 results to be declared soon by Anna University - Check all details

IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 Scorecard Download Portal Opens - Link, Steps and Counselling Details

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

APSC Prelims Exam 2025 Notification OUT at apsc.nic.in- Know Important Details here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
istock.com/mayur kakade
future

No one formula

istock.com/lemono
Education

Artificial intelligence systems will replace teachers eventually

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University Organises Women’s Conclave 2025

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Railway Recruitment Boards releases tentative dates for Paramedical Staff exam- Detai. . .

The delegation appreciated KIIT and KISS's vision and efforts in education and social transformation
KIIT

KIIT-DU, Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology, New Zealand inks MoU to foster joint res. . .

Representative Image
TANCET 2025

TANCET 2025 results to be declared soon by Anna University - Check all details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality