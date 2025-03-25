RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 Out - Check Objection Submission Guide & Result Update

Summary The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the answer keys, response sheets, and question papers for the RPF Constable (Executive) Recruitment Examination on its official website. Candidates can access their RRB RPF answer key through the login window provided on the website using their registration login ID and password.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the answer keys, response sheets, and question papers for the RPF Constable (Executive) Recruitment Examination on its official website. Candidates can access their RRB RPF answer key through the login window provided on the website using their registration login ID and password within the specified period.

The examination was conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format from March 2 to March 18, 2025.

Steps to Download the Answer Key

Visit the official city RRB website where you took the examination.

Click on the link under the ‘CBT: Exam Responses & Objection Tracker’.

Login with your unique credentials.

The answer key and response sheet will be available.

Check and download the same for future reference.

Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key can submit their representations online by March 29 (midnight). A fee of ₹50 per question must be paid for each objection raised. However, if a candidate’s objection is deemed valid, the fee will be refunded after the deduction of applicable bank charges. The RRB will not entertain any objections after the given deadline.

According to the official notice, the RRBs’ decision on the objections will be final and binding, with no scope for further appeals.

Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated. The changes will then apply universally to all candidates. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.