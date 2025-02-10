UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - All Updates

Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Feb 2025
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the Civil Services Prelims 2025 registration deadline.
Candidates can submit their applications on the official UPSC website, upsconline.gov.in/upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the Civil Services Prelims 2025 registration deadline to February 18, 2025, at 6 PM. Candidates can submit their applications on the official UPSC website, upsconline.gov.in/upsc.gov.in.

Originally scheduled to close on February 11, 2025, the UPSC CSE Prelims registration has been extended by a week to allow more candidates to apply. Additionally, UPSC has announced a correction window from February 19 to February 25, allowing applicants to modify their details if necessary.

How to Apply for UPSC CSE Prelims 2025

Candidates can complete their application process by following these steps:

  • Visit the official website: upsconline.gov.in/upsc.gov.in
  • Click on the Civil Services Prelims 2025 registration link.
  • Register by creating a One-Time Registration (OTR) profile (if not already done).
  • Log in with your OTR credentials and fill out the application form.
  • Pay the required fee and submit the application.
  • Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
Application Fees

Female/SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee. However, all other applicants must pay ₹100 as their processing fee.

Vacancy Details

This year, approximately 979 vacancies will be filled through the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. Among these, 38 vacancies are reserved for candidates under the Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 will be conducted on May 25, 2025, across multiple examination centres nationwide. This exam serves as the first step in the selection process for prestigious civil service posts in the Indian government.

