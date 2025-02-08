WB SET 2025

WB SET 2025 Result Declared at wbcsconline.in - Direct Link and Qualified Candidates List

Posted on 08 Feb 2025
The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has announced the results of the 26th WB State Eligibility Test (SET).
Candidates who appeared for the exam held on December 15, 2024, can now access their results through the commission's official website.

The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has announced the results of the 26th State Eligibility Test (SET). Candidates who appeared for the exam held on December 15, 2024, can now access their results through the commission's official website (wbcsconline.in/wbsc.org.in).

Steps to Check WB SET 2025 Result

  • Visit the official WBCSC website.
  • Click on the ‘Applicant Login’ option on the homepage.
  • Enter the required credentials (username and password) and log in.
  • The result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print the same for future reference.
Category Wise Qualified Candidates

A total of 58,867 candidates appeared for the exam, out of them, 3,282 candidates successfully qualified.

  • Unreserved (UR) - 1467
  • Economically Weaker Section (EWS) - 298
  • Other Backward Classes (OBC) - 543
  • Scheduled Caste (SC) - 667
  • Scheduled Tribe (ST) - 180
  • Persons with Disabilities (PwD) - 126
  • Transgender - 1

To qualify for the SET, General/EWS candidates must secure at least 40% aggregate marks in both papers taken together, and candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender must obtain a minimum of 35% marks. The exam serves as a gateway for Assistant Professor recruitment in colleges and universities across the state. To prevent malpractice, WBCSC implemented QR-coded admit cards that provided instant access to candidate details upon scanning.

The Commission will provide certificates to the qualified candidates from the first week of March. The next session of the WB SET is scheduled for December 2025.

Find the direct result link here.

