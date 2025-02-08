NEET UG 2025 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Exam Schedule

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the much-awaited registration window for NEET UG 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website until March 7, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the much-awaited registration window for NEET UG 2025, the national-level entrance exam for undergraduate medical admissions. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website until March 7, 2025.

Important Dates

Application Window: February 7 - March 7, 2025 (11.50 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment: March 7, 2025 (11.50 PM)

Application Correction Window: March 9 - March 11, 2025

City Intimation Release: By April 26, 2025

Admit Card Download: By May 1, 2025

Exam Date: May 4, 2025

Result Declaration (Tentative): By June 14, 2025

How to Apply for NEET UG 2025?

Visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in Click on the ‘Registration for NEET UG 2025’ link. Complete the registration process to obtain login credentials. Login to fill out the application form. Upload required documents. Pay the application fee through online payment methods Submit the application and take a printout for reference

Application Fee

The NEET UG 2025 application fee varies based on the candidate’s category and test centre location. For exam centres within India, the fee structure is as follows: General category candidates need to pay ₹1,700, while those belonging to the General-EWS and OBC-NCL categories are required to pay ₹1,600. Candidates from the SC, ST, PwBD, and Third Gender categories have a reduced fee of ₹1,000. For candidates opting for test centres outside India, the application fee is ₹9,500 across all categories. Additionally, processing charges and GST are applicable as per the payment method chosen.

NEET UG 2025 will be conducted on May 4 from 2 PM to 5 PM for admission into - MBBS, BDS, BVSc & AH courses as per respective regulatory body rules. BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses under the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine. BHMS courses under the National Commission for Homeopathy, and BSc Nursing (MNS) programme at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals.

Find the direct registration link here.