NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Exam Schedule

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 Feb 2025
09:33 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the much-awaited registration window for NEET UG 2025.
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website until March 7, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the much-awaited registration window for NEET UG 2025, the national-level entrance exam for undergraduate medical admissions. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website until March 7, 2025.

CUET UG 2025: Upcoming Application Dates, Steps, and Key Changes
CUET UG 2025: Upcoming Application Dates, Steps, and Key Changes

Important Dates

  • Application Window: February 7 - March 7, 2025 (11.50 PM)
  • Last Date for Fee Payment: March 7, 2025 (11.50 PM)
  • Application Correction Window: March 9 - March 11, 2025
  • City Intimation Release: By April 26, 2025
  • Admit Card Download: By May 1, 2025
  • Exam Date: May 4, 2025
  • Result Declaration (Tentative): By June 14, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

How to Apply for NEET UG 2025?

  1. Visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the ‘Registration for NEET UG 2025’ link.
  3. Complete the registration process to obtain login credentials.
  4. Login to fill out the application form.
  5. Upload required documents.
  6. Pay the application fee through online payment methods
  7. Submit the application and take a printout for reference

Application Fee

The NEET UG 2025 application fee varies based on the candidate’s category and test centre location. For exam centres within India, the fee structure is as follows: General category candidates need to pay ₹1,700, while those belonging to the General-EWS and OBC-NCL categories are required to pay ₹1,600. Candidates from the SC, ST, PwBD, and Third Gender categories have a reduced fee of ₹1,000. For candidates opting for test centres outside India, the application fee is ₹9,500 across all categories. Additionally, processing charges and GST are applicable as per the payment method chosen.

NEET UG 2025 will be conducted on May 4 from 2 PM to 5 PM for admission into - MBBS, BDS, BVSc & AH courses as per respective regulatory body rules. BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses under the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine. BHMS courses under the National Commission for Homeopathy, and BSc Nursing (MNS) programme at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals.

Find the direct registration link here.

Last updated on 08 Feb 2025
09:34 AM
NEET UG 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) Registration
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Exam on May 4: Key Changes in Exam Centres, Timings, and More!

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG Counselling 2024: MCC Releases Final Seat Allotment List for All Rounds!

Representative Image
NEET PG

SC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of NEET PG Round 3 Counselling; MCC issues lis. . .

UGC NET December 2024

UGC NET December 2024 Results: Expected Release Date and Steps to Check

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Exam on May 4: Key Changes in Exam Centres, Timings, and More!

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG Counselling 2024: MCC Releases Final Seat Allotment List for All Rounds!

CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 Registration Closes Today - Key Dates and New Exam Pattern

Representative Image
GAT-B

NTA begins GAT-B registration at exams.nta.ac.in/DBT - Know how to apply

Representative Image
NEET PG

SC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of NEET PG Round 3 Counselling; MCC issues lis. . .

ICSE 2025

Ace ICSE Class 10 English 2025: Top Tips to Score 90%+

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality