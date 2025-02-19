UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended AGAIN! Revised Schedule and Updates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has once again extended the Civil Services Prelims 2025 registration deadline to February 21, 2025, till 6 PM. Initially scheduled to close on February 11, 2025, the registration deadline had been extended to February 18, which has further been postponed a second time.

Additionally, UPSC has revised the application correction dates to February 22 to February 28, allowing registered candidates to rectify or modify their details if necessary and according to the prescribed guidelines.

Eligibility Criteria

A degree from a recognised university is mandatory. Final-year students may apply for the Prelims, provided proof of passing is submitted before the Mains.

Professional or technical qualifications recognised as equivalent to a degree are also eligible.

Additionally, MBBS students who have completed their final year but have not finished their internship can apply with a course completion certificate.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official UPSC website, upsconline.gov.in/upsc.gov.in. However, first, they would have to register themselves by creating a One-Time Registration (OTR) profile (if not already done).

Application Fees

Female/SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee. However, all other applicants must pay ₹100 as their processing fee.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 will be conducted on May 25, 2025, across multiple examination centres nationwide. The Prelims serve as a qualifying stage, selecting candidates for the Mains. Only those meeting the minimum required marks in Paper-I and General Studies Paper-II advance to the next phase.

