UP Board Compartment Exams 2025 Postponed Amid Kanwar Yatra Rush - Revised Dates Out

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially postponed the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Compartment Exams 2025 to July 26, 2025, in view of the anticipated heavy crowd during the Kanwar Yatra and Shravan Shivratri festival. Earlier, the exams were scheduled for July 19, 2025.

As per the revised schedule, the Class 10 compartment exam will be conducted in the morning shift from 8.30 AM to 11.45 AM, while the Class 12 exam will be held in the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 5.15 PM.

The board stated in its official notice that the decision was made to prevent inconvenience to students and to maintain effective crowd management during the religious festivities. The District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) has been directed to conduct the exams at designated centres in their respective district headquarters with strict security protocols in place.

Authorities have emphasised that no outsiders apart from students, center superintendents, teaching, and non-teaching staff will be allowed on the premises during the examination. Additionally, candidates are strictly prohibited from carrying mobile phones, smartwatches, and electronic devices inside the exam halls.

To ensure fair conduct, exam centres will be equipped with voice recorder-enabled CCTV cameras and routers that must remain operational throughout the examination.

Students can download their UP Board 2025 Compartment Exam admit cards from the official website — upmsp.edu.in — and are advised to reach the exam centre at least 45 minutes before the scheduled time to avoid last-minute delays.