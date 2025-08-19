WB TET 2022 Qualified Aspirants Protest in Salt Lake, Demand Immediate Recruitment

Summary The demonstrators claimed that though they cleared the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) 2022, the TMC government has failed to start the recruitment process, with nearly 50,000 primary teachers' posts lying vacant Several aspirants were detained at the gate of Karunamoyee metro station, but some dodged the police and started the demonstrations

Teaching job aspirants staged a demonstration in Salt Lake on Tuesday, urging the state government to immediately start the recruitment process for vacancies in primary schools.

The demonstrators claimed that though they cleared the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) 2022, the TMC government has failed to start the recruitment process, with nearly 50,000 primary teachers' posts lying vacant.

Several aspirants were detained at the gate of Karunamoyee metro station, but some dodged the police and started the demonstrations.

Braving rain, the demonstrators began their march from outside the metro station around 1 pm for the APC Bhawan, the headquarters of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.

While many carried placards with their demands written on them, some also wore masks of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Within a few minutes, on-duty police personnel detained them, bundled them into waiting buses and whisked them away.

Traffic was disrupted at the busy Karunamoyee crossing as many demonstrators blocked it briefly.

"Our demand is simple -- issue the notification for interviews and recruit us immediately. There are around 50,000 vacancies, but the government has kept us waiting for years," said a demonstrator.

Another aspirant said, "The CM promised that no TET-qualified candidate would remain unemployed, but that promise has not been kept. It feels like we are being deprived deliberately."

