WB TET

WB TET 2022 Qualified Aspirants Protest in Salt Lake, Demand Immediate Recruitment

PTI
PTI
Posted on 19 Aug 2025
16:00 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The demonstrators claimed that though they cleared the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) 2022, the TMC government has failed to start the recruitment process, with nearly 50,000 primary teachers' posts lying vacant
Several aspirants were detained at the gate of Karunamoyee metro station, but some dodged the police and started the demonstrations

Teaching job aspirants staged a demonstration in Salt Lake on Tuesday, urging the state government to immediately start the recruitment process for vacancies in primary schools.

The demonstrators claimed that though they cleared the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) 2022, the TMC government has failed to start the recruitment process, with nearly 50,000 primary teachers' posts lying vacant.

Several aspirants were detained at the gate of Karunamoyee metro station, but some dodged the police and started the demonstrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Braving rain, the demonstrators began their march from outside the metro station around 1 pm for the APC Bhawan, the headquarters of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.

While many carried placards with their demands written on them, some also wore masks of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Within a few minutes, on-duty police personnel detained them, bundled them into waiting buses and whisked them away.

Traffic was disrupted at the busy Karunamoyee crossing as many demonstrators blocked it briefly.

"Our demand is simple -- issue the notification for interviews and recruit us immediately. There are around 50,000 vacancies, but the government has kept us waiting for years," said a demonstrator.

Another aspirant said, "The CM promised that no TET-qualified candidate would remain unemployed, but that promise has not been kept. It feels like we are being deprived deliberately."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 19 Aug 2025
16:01 PM
WB TET Teachers Recruitment
Similar stories
TNPSC

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow- Read Details H. . .

COMEDK

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Extended! Check Detailed Schedule I. . .

NEET counselling

DME Tamil Nadu Declares TN NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025- De. . .

Bihar government

Bihar Cabinet Reforms Govt Job Recruitment Fees, Waives Mains Fee- Read Key Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TNPSC

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow- Read Details H. . .

COMEDK

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Extended! Check Detailed Schedule I. . .

Sister Nivedita University

Salesforce & SNU Launch AI-Powered Academia-Industry Hub to Train Students in AI & CR. . .

NEET counselling

DME Tamil Nadu Declares TN NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025- De. . .

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy

Indradhanush 2025: Children Discover their Superpowers at Lakshmipat Singhania Academ. . .

Bihar government

Bihar Cabinet Reforms Govt Job Recruitment Fees, Waives Mains Fee- Read Key Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality