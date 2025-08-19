TNPSC

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow- Read Details Here

Posted on 19 Aug 2025
File Image

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is set to close the correction window for TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 on August 20, 2025. Candidates who haven't yet made corrections in the application form can do it on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

The commission notified that no modification will be allowed after the last date of the Application Correction Window period. The preliminary examination will be conducted on September 28, 2025, and it will comprise of 200 questions and the maximum marks of the exam is 300, and the total duration is 3 hours.

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 Application: Steps to Edit

1. Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in

2. On the home page, click on link for TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 correction window

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit

4. The application form will be displayed on the screen

5. Make the desired corrections on the application form

6. Submit once done, and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

