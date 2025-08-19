NEET counselling

DME Tamil Nadu Declares TN NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025- Details Inside

Posted on 19 Aug 2025
15:42 PM

File Image

Summary
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tamil Nadu released the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 on August 18, 2025. Candidates participating in the counselling process for admission into MBBS/BDS courses can check their allotment results on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.

As per the schedule, candidates will be able to download the seat allotment results their allotment order till August 24, 2025, up to 12 noon. The last date for reporting is August 24, 2025, up to 5 PM. Students who want to upgrade their seat will be given the option to participated in the second round of counselling, the schedule of which is expected to be out soon on the official website.

TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net
  2. On the home page, go to the notifications section
  3. Click on the link titled, “Provisional List of Candidates allotted for MBBS/BDS Government Quota/Management Quota Course Session :2025 - 2026”
  4. The allotment PDF containing details of candidates will be displayed on your screen
  5. Download the allotment PDF
  6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference
NEET counselling Tamil Nadu seat allotment NEET UG NEET UG 2025
