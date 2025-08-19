COMEDK

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Extended! Check Detailed Schedule Inside

Posted on 19 Aug 2025
File Image

Summary
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will commence the COMEDK 2025 round 3 choice filling from today, August 19, 2025, (5 PM) and will continue till August 21, 2025 (3 PM). The authority will activate the COMEDK 2025 round 3 counselling link on the official website, comedk.org.

As per the schedule, the authority will release the COMEDK 2025 round 3 seat allotment from August 22 to 28, 2025. The authority has extended the COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 round 1 counselling and uploading documents for verification till June 30 till 11 am.

Candidates will be allotted seats based on the COMEDK UGET merit, choices filled and seat availability. Candidates are advised to get their documents verified before the round 1 deadline.

The COMEDK UGET counselling registration fee is Rs 2000. COMEDK UGET 2025 qualified candidates can register online to participate in the counselling process.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

