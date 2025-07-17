UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Exam 2026 - Class 10, 12 Application Schedule Announced; Check Key Deadlines

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jul 2025
10:51 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the official schedule for the online application process of the High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) board examinations for the academic year 2025–26.
Schools are required to upload student information and examination fee details on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the official schedule for the online application process of the High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) board examinations for the academic year 2025–26. Schools are required to upload student information and examination fee details on the official website, upmsp.edu.in, by August 5, 2025, without late fees.

As per the notification issued, schools must complete a series of activities under strict deadlines. The process begins with the admission and fee collection deadline of August 5 and extends to data verification, amendments, and final submission of documents to the District Inspector of Schools (DIoS) by September 30, 2025.

CBSE Mandates ‘Oil Boards’ in Schools - How Will it Help to Curb Rising Obesity in Children?
CBSE Mandates ‘Oil Boards’ in Schools - How Will it Help to Curb Rising Obesity in Children?
TNEA Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Declared! Link and Reporting Schedule
TNEA Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Declared! Link and Reporting Schedule

Application Key Deadlines

ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 5, 2025: Last date for student admission and fee receipt.
  • August 10, 2025: Deadline to deposit collected examination fees to the treasury.
  • August 16, 2025 (midnight): Upload exam fee payment and student academic details.
  • August 16, 2025: Last date for fee submission with ₹100 late fee.
  • August 20, 2025 (midnight): Upload late fee payment and student details.
  • August 21 to 31, 2025: Students verify uploaded data.
  • September 1 to 10, 2025: Window for corrections by schools.
  • September 30, 2025: Submit photo-attached candidate list and fund letter to DIoS.

The Board has emphasised the importance of accuracy in student data to prevent discrepancies in admit cards and mark sheets. Principals and class teachers are entrusted with the responsibility of validating entries before final submission.

Read the detailed notice here.

Last updated on 17 Jul 2025
10:51 AM
UP Board Exam 2026 Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad board exams applications schedule
Similar stories
SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL Exam 2025 Registration for 3131 Vacancies Ends Tomorrow- Link Inside

Jharkhand

Schools Shut in Three Jharkhand Districts Amidst Incessant Rain

NBEMS

NBEMS Opens Accreditation Applications for July-November 2025 Cycle: Key Details Insi. . .

WBPSC

WBPSC Miscellaneous Prelims Result 2025 OUT at psc.wb.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL Exam 2025 Registration for 3131 Vacancies Ends Tomorrow- Link Inside

Jharkhand

Schools Shut in Three Jharkhand Districts Amidst Incessant Rain

NBEMS

NBEMS Opens Accreditation Applications for July-November 2025 Cycle: Key Details Insi. . .

WBPSC

WBPSC Miscellaneous Prelims Result 2025 OUT at psc.wb.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

University Grants Commission

NTA Declares UGC NET June 2025 Result Date! Check Key Details Inside

WB HS 2025

WB HS Semester 3 Exam 2025 Schedule Out; New Guidelines Issued by Council - Key Chang. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality