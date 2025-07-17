UP Board Exam 2026 - Class 10, 12 Application Schedule Announced; Check Key Deadlines

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the official schedule for the online application process of the High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) board examinations for the academic year 2025–26. Schools are required to upload student information and examination fee details on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the official schedule for the online application process of the High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) board examinations for the academic year 2025–26. Schools are required to upload student information and examination fee details on the official website, upmsp.edu.in, by August 5, 2025, without late fees.

As per the notification issued, schools must complete a series of activities under strict deadlines. The process begins with the admission and fee collection deadline of August 5 and extends to data verification, amendments, and final submission of documents to the District Inspector of Schools (DIoS) by September 30, 2025.

Application Key Deadlines

August 5, 2025: Last date for student admission and fee receipt.

August 10, 2025: Deadline to deposit collected examination fees to the treasury.

August 16, 2025 (midnight): Upload exam fee payment and student academic details.

August 16, 2025: Last date for fee submission with ₹100 late fee.

August 20, 2025 (midnight): Upload late fee payment and student details.

August 21 to 31, 2025: Students verify uploaded data.

September 1 to 10, 2025: Window for corrections by schools.

September 30, 2025: Submit photo-attached candidate list and fund letter to DIoS.

The Board has emphasised the importance of accuracy in student data to prevent discrepancies in admit cards and mark sheets. Principals and class teachers are entrusted with the responsibility of validating entries before final submission.

