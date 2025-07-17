TNEA Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Declared! Link and Reporting Schedule

Summary The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has officially released the tentative allotment for Round 1 of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025 counselling. Candidates must log in to the official TNEA portal using their unique credentials to view their Round 1 tentative allotment.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has officially released the tentative allotment for Round 1 of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025 counselling. Candidates with TNEA ranks ranging from 1 to 39,145 (scores between 200 and 179) were eligible to participate in this round.

Candidates must log in to the official TNEA portal using their registered email ID and password to view their Round 1 tentative allotment. After checking their status, they must either confirm, reject, or opt for an upgrade before the deadline.

Those satisfied with their allotted college should:

Select the "Accept and Join" option.

Download the TNEA allotment order.

Report to the allotted institution with the order and pay the necessary admission fees.

Failure to complete the admission process by the stipulated date will result in automatic cancellation of the seat.

Important Dates

Confirmation of Tentative Allotment: July 17 – July 18, 2025

Issuance of Allotment Letters: July 19, 2025

Reporting to TFCs (TNEA Facilitation Centres): July 19 – July 23, 2025

Allotment Letters for Upgraded Choices: July 26, 2025

TNEA 2025 counselling is being conducted for admission to BE/BTech programmes offered by various engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu. Candidates are advised to follow the official schedule closely to avoid disqualification in subsequent rounds.

Find the direct portal login link here.