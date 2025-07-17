TNEA 2025

TNEA Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Declared! Link and Reporting Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jul 2025
10:16 AM



Summary
The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has officially released the tentative allotment for Round 1 of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025 counselling.
Candidates must log in to the official TNEA portal using their unique credentials to view their Round 1 tentative allotment.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has officially released the tentative allotment for Round 1 of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025 counselling. Candidates with TNEA ranks ranging from 1 to 39,145 (scores between 200 and 179) were eligible to participate in this round.

Candidates must log in to the official TNEA portal using their registered email ID and password to view their Round 1 tentative allotment. After checking their status, they must either confirm, reject, or opt for an upgrade before the deadline.

JoSAA 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment Out - IIT, NIT Reporting by July 20

Those satisfied with their allotted college should:

  • Select the "Accept and Join" option.
  • Download the TNEA allotment order.
  • Report to the allotted institution with the order and pay the necessary admission fees.

Failure to complete the admission process by the stipulated date will result in automatic cancellation of the seat.

CBSE Mandates ‘Oil Boards’ in Schools - How Will it Help to Curb Rising Obesity in Children?

Important Dates

  • Confirmation of Tentative Allotment: July 17 – July 18, 2025
  • Issuance of Allotment Letters: July 19, 2025
  • Reporting to TFCs (TNEA Facilitation Centres): July 19 – July 23, 2025
  • Allotment Letters for Upgraded Choices: July 26, 2025

TNEA 2025 counselling is being conducted for admission to BE/BTech programmes offered by various engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu. Candidates are advised to follow the official schedule closely to avoid disqualification in subsequent rounds.

Find the direct portal login link here.

Last updated on 17 Jul 2025
10:38 AM


