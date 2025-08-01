JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Out - Download Link & Steps

Summary The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has officially released the round 4 seat allotment result for UP JEE 2025. Candidates who appeared for the said counselling round can now check their seat allotment status on the official website — jeecup.admission.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has officially released the round 4 seat allotment result for UP JEE 2025. Candidates who appeared for the said counselling round can now check their seat allotment status on the official website — jeecup.admission.nic.in — using their application number and password.

The JEECUP counselling 2025 is being held for admissions to various government and private polytechnic colleges across Uttar Pradesh. The round 4 seat allotment list determines the institute and course provisionally allocated to candidates based on their rank, preferences, and seat availability.

How to Check JEECUP 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment

Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Round 4 Seat Allotment’ result link available on the homepage.

Enter your application number and password to log in.

The round 4 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Candidates who have secured a seat in round 4 are required to pay the seat acceptance fee between August 1 and August 3, 2025, to confirm their admission. Those who fail to do so will forfeit their allotted seat.

The round 5 seat allotment result will be declared on August 10, 2025, continuing the admission process for the remaining candidates.

The JEECUP 2025 counselling involves a multi-step procedure including registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting to institutes. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for important updates and ensure timely action as per the schedule.

Find the direct seat allotment result link here.