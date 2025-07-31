WBJEE 2025

Major Update - WBJEE Result 2025 Date Announced by Board! Check All Details

Posted on 31 Jul 2025
Summary
After a three-month wait, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 results are finally set to be released.
The delay in the publication was attributed to the ongoing legal proceedings over the OBC reservation policy in West Bengal.

After a three-month wait, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 results are finally set to be released on August 7, as confirmed by Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee, Chairperson of the WBJEE Board.

The delay in the publication was attributed to the ongoing legal proceedings over the OBC reservation policy in West Bengal. The Board had initially completed preparations to release the results on June 5. However, legal complexities arising from a Calcutta High Court stay on the state’s OBC certificate notification halted the process.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court granted an interim stay on the High Court’s order, prompting the higher education department to consult legal experts before forwarding their recommendation to the Joint Entrance Board. The engineering entrance exam was held on April 27, with around one lakh candidates appearing for the test.

WBJEE 2025 Result - Board Issues Notice, Asks Candidates to Update Category Details
Before the results are declared, students are required to update their OBC category certificates through the official portal between July 31 and August 2, as instructed by the Board.

Adding urgency to the situation, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court comprising Justices Sujoy Paul and Smita Das Dey directed the Board to publish the results within seven days, failing which a sworn affidavit explaining the delay must be submitted by August 7.

With legal clarity gradually emerging, candidates can finally expect relief, as the long-awaited WBJEE 2025 results will now be unveiled on schedule.

