NEET SS 2024 Stray Round Final Seat Allotment Result Declared - Latest Updates by MCC

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially published the final seat allotment result for the NEET SS 2024 counselling Stray Vacancy Round. The provisional result was announced on July 29, and candidates were allowed to raise grievances or discrepancies until 11 AM on July 30, 2025. Following this process, the final allotment list is now available on the official website – mcc.nic.in.

As per the data shared by MCC, a total of 7,279 candidates who participated in all three rounds of NEET SS 2024 counselling were considered for the Stray Round. Out of these, 1,483 candidates have been allotted seats, while 1,214 candidates received seat upgrades. The remaining candidates either did not submit fresh choices or their seats remained unchanged during the final round.

This final counselling round covered admissions to DM, MCh, and DNB Super Specialty programmes, comprising a total of 7,035 seats. Among these, 1,690 were clear vacancies and 5,349 were virtual vacancies, while four seats were withdrawn from the process.

To check the final allotment status, candidates can visit the official NEET SS 2024 counselling portal at mcc.nic.in, navigate to the ‘Super Speciality’ tab, and click on the ‘Final Result for Stray Vacancy Round of NEET SS Counselling 2024’ link. The seat allotment PDF can be downloaded, and candidates can locate their results using their NEET SS rank.

With this round, the NEET SS 2024 counselling process comes to an end. Candidates who have been allotted seats are advised to follow the respective institutional admission guidelines and complete the reporting process within the stipulated deadline to confirm their admission into the Super Speciality courses.