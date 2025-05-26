foreign universities

University of Liverpool Receives UGC Approval - Bengaluru Campus to Start by 2026 Session

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 May 2025
15:09 PM

University of Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
In a landmark moment for India’s transnational education landscape, the University of Liverpool has officially received a Letter of Intent (LoI) to establish its campus in Bengaluru.
Established in 1881, the University of Liverpool becomes the second UK-based university, after the University of Southampton, to receive this approval.

In a landmark moment for India’s transnational education landscape, the University of Liverpool has officially received a Letter of Intent (LoI) to establish its campus in Bengaluru. The announcement was made during a formal ceremony at the Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi, in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Dr Vineet Joshi, Interim Chair of the UGC.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's official X handle

Established in 1881, the University of Liverpool becomes the second UK-based university, after the University of Southampton, to receive this approval. The institution’s Bengaluru campus is expected to begin academic operations by the 2026-2027 session, offering programmes in law, business, and health sciences.

The Bengaluru campus will initially offer programmes in Business Management, Accounting and Finance, Computer Science, and Biomedical Sciences. It will also introduce a programme in Game Design — a unique offering for a UK university campus in India to offer the subject.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new campus will also create enriching global exchange opportunities, providing UK-based students with an exciting new destination for international study.

Taking to his official X handle, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Delighted to hand over the Letter of Intent to the University of Liverpool, one of UK’s premier academic institutions, for setting up a campus in India. Today’s development is another milestone in India’s journey of deepening academic partnerships with leading global universities and also a reaffirmation of India’s emergence as a trusted partner in global higher education.”

NEET PG 2025 - What are the Key Reforms Proposed By SC to Curb Seat Blocking? All Details
NEET PG 2025 - What are the Key Reforms Proposed By SC to Curb Seat Blocking? All Details
NCHMCT JEE 2025 Counselling Begins: Check Schedule, Registration &amp; Seat Allotment Details
NCHMCT JEE 2025 Counselling Begins: Check Schedule, Registration &amp; Seat Allotment Details

This move aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s vision of encouraging foreign universities to establish campuses in India, thereby enhancing global collaborations and educational standards. The University of Liverpool is now the fourth foreign university to publicly confirm its presence in India.

"We are delighted to have received approval from the University Grants Commission to open Bengaluru’s first international campus. Opening a campus in the State of Karnataka and Bengaluru feels like the next natural step, building on the fantastic partnerships and collaborations we already enjoy there," said Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Liverpool.

As per the Education Minister, India expects up to 15 international universities, particularly in STEMB fields, to establish campuses by the end of this academic year, marking a significant leap towards making India a global hub for quality higher education.

Last updated on 26 May 2025
16:04 PM
foreign universities UGC University Grants Commission (UGC) Bangalore
Similar stories
Madhya Pradesh government

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Results 2025 OUT at mboseresults.in- Overall Pass Pc Stands . . .

NCHMCT JEE

NCHMCT JEE 2025 Counselling Begins: Check Schedule, Registration & Seat Allotment Det. . .

Supreme Court

Supreme Court to Review NEET-PG 2025 Shift Format Amid Fairness Concerns

INI CET

AIIMS Announces INI CET July 2025 Exam Result at aiimsexams.ac.in- Direct Link to Che. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Madhya Pradesh government

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Results 2025 OUT at mboseresults.in- Overall Pass Pc Stands . . .

NCHMCT JEE

NCHMCT JEE 2025 Counselling Begins: Check Schedule, Registration & Seat Allotment Det. . .

Supreme Court

Supreme Court to Review NEET-PG 2025 Shift Format Amid Fairness Concerns

INI CET

AIIMS Announces INI CET July 2025 Exam Result at aiimsexams.ac.in- Direct Link to Che. . .

Heritage Institute of Technology

Heritage Institute of Technology Wins Smart Bengal Hackathon 2025 with Groundbreaking. . .

CLAT 2025

CLAT 2025 First Allotment List Released - Check Institute Wise Counselling Result

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality