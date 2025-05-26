NCHMCT JEE

NCHMCT JEE 2025 Counselling Begins: Check Schedule, Registration & Seat Allotment Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 May 2025
14:11 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has officially commenced the NCHMCT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2025 counselling process today, May 26.
Eligible candidates can now register for the counselling through the official portal — nchmcounselling.nic.in.

The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has officially commenced the NCHMCT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2025 counselling process today, May 26. Eligible candidates can now register for the counselling through the official portal — nchmcounselling.nic.in.

The NCHM JEE 2025 result was declared on May 18, and only candidates who have qualified for the entrance exam are eligible to participate in the counselling for admission to the Bachelor of Science (BSc) programme in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (HHA) offered by NCHMCT-affiliated institutes.

CLAT 2025 First Allotment List Released - Check Institute Wise Counselling Result
CLAT 2025 First Allotment List Released - Check Institute Wise Counselling Result

Counselling Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

The counselling process will be conducted in three rounds — Round 1, Round 2, and a Final Round. As per the official schedule:

  • Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Deadline - May 30
  • Seat Allotment Result - May 31
  • Round 2 Re-registration and Choice Filling - June 5 to June 7
  • Seat Allotment Result - June 8
  • Final Re-registration and Choice Filling - June 13 to June 15
  • Seat Allotment Result - June 16
RRB NTPC 2025 Stage 1 CBT Exam Rescheduled! Check New Dates, Admit Card Details
RRB NTPC 2025 Stage 1 CBT Exam Rescheduled! Check New Dates, Admit Card Details

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹2,000 to participate in the counselling process. Those allotted a seat in Round 1 can confirm their admission by paying a seat acceptance fee of ₹20,000 and uploading the necessary documents for online verification at their designated Document Verification Centre (DVC).

Candidates are advised to carefully fill in their preferences during choice filling and regularly check the official website for updates on seat allotments and further rounds of counselling.

Last updated on 26 May 2025
14:12 PM
NCHMCT JEE NCHMCT Admission National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) NCHMJEE
Similar stories
Supreme Court

Supreme Court to Review NEET-PG 2025 Shift Format Amid Fairness Concerns

INI CET

AIIMS Announces INI CET July 2025 Exam Result at aiimsexams.ac.in- Direct Link to Che. . .

CLAT 2025

CLAT 2025 First Allotment List Released - Check Institute Wise Counselling Result

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Final Application Correction Window Closes Today - Know Editable Fields

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Supreme Court

Supreme Court to Review NEET-PG 2025 Shift Format Amid Fairness Concerns

INI CET

AIIMS Announces INI CET July 2025 Exam Result at aiimsexams.ac.in- Direct Link to Che. . .

Heritage Institute of Technology

Heritage Institute of Technology Wins Smart Bengal Hackathon 2025 with Groundbreaking. . .

CLAT 2025

CLAT 2025 First Allotment List Released - Check Institute Wise Counselling Result

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Final Application Correction Window Closes Today - Know Editable Fields

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 Stage 1 CBT Exam Rescheduled! Check New Dates, Admit Card Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality