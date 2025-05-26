NCHMCT JEE 2025 Counselling Begins: Check Schedule, Registration & Seat Allotment Details

Summary The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has officially commenced the NCHMCT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2025 counselling process today, May 26. Eligible candidates can now register for the counselling through the official portal — nchmcounselling.nic.in.

The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has officially commenced the NCHMCT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2025 counselling process today, May 26. Eligible candidates can now register for the counselling through the official portal — nchmcounselling.nic.in.

The NCHM JEE 2025 result was declared on May 18, and only candidates who have qualified for the entrance exam are eligible to participate in the counselling for admission to the Bachelor of Science (BSc) programme in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (HHA) offered by NCHMCT-affiliated institutes.

Counselling Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

The counselling process will be conducted in three rounds — Round 1, Round 2, and a Final Round. As per the official schedule:

Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Deadline - May 30

Seat Allotment Result - May 31

Round 2 Re-registration and Choice Filling - June 5 to June 7

Seat Allotment Result - June 8

Final Re-registration and Choice Filling - June 13 to June 15

Seat Allotment Result - June 16

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹2,000 to participate in the counselling process. Those allotted a seat in Round 1 can confirm their admission by paying a seat acceptance fee of ₹20,000 and uploading the necessary documents for online verification at their designated Document Verification Centre (DVC).

Candidates are advised to carefully fill in their preferences during choice filling and regularly check the official website for updates on seat allotments and further rounds of counselling.