NEET PG 2025 - What are the Key Reforms Proposed By SC to Curb Seat Blocking? All Details

In a landmark move to enhance transparency and fairness in postgraduate medical admissions, the Supreme Court of India has proposed multiple major changes to the NEET PG 2025 counselling process. The directions aim to address long-standing issues like seat blocking, delayed counselling schedules, and lack of result transparency.

Key Proposals for NEET PG 2025

Publication of raw scores, answer key, and detailed normalisation formula for the two-shift NEET PG exam, addressing students' demands for result transparency.

Synchronised national counselling schedule for both All India Quota (AIQ) and state counselling rounds to prevent seat blocking.

Mandatory fee disclosures by private and deemed universities before the counselling begins.

A centralised fee regulation system under the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Permission for admitted candidates to upgrade seats after Round 2 without reopening counselling for new applicants.

Strict penalties for seat blocking, including forfeiture of deposits, disqualification from future NEET PG attempts, and blacklisting of institutions.

Aadhaar-based seat tracking to curb multiple seat holdings.

Accountability of state authorities and DMEs through contempt or disciplinary actions for process violations.

A uniform counselling code of conduct for all states, covering mop-up rounds and grievance redressal.

An independent NMC-led audit mechanism for annual review of counselling processes.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had earlier opted against releasing NEET PG answer keys, citing content misuse concerns — a move heavily criticised by aspirants. The proposed reforms now aim to resolve such gaps and restore trust in the system.

Final implementation details are expected to be outlined soon in consultation with the NMC and the Union Health Ministry.