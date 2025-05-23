NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 - What are the Key Reforms Proposed By SC to Curb Seat Blocking? All Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 23 May 2025
11:32 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
To enhance transparency and fairness in postgraduate medical admissions, the Supreme Court of India has proposed multiple major changes to the NEET PG 2025 counselling process.
A bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan issued the recommendations while hearing a case concerning large-scale seat blocking during NEET PG counselling.

In a landmark move to enhance transparency and fairness in postgraduate medical admissions, the Supreme Court of India has proposed multiple major changes to the NEET PG 2025 counselling process. The directions aim to address long-standing issues like seat blocking, delayed counselling schedules, and lack of result transparency.

A bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan issued the recommendations while hearing a case concerning large-scale seat blocking during NEET PG counselling.

AISSEE Result 2025 Declared - NTA Publishes Classes VI, IX Toppers List &amp; Admission Details
AISSEE Result 2025 Declared - NTA Publishes Classes VI, IX Toppers List &amp; Admission Details

Key Proposals for NEET PG 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Publication of raw scores, answer key, and detailed normalisation formula for the two-shift NEET PG exam, addressing students' demands for result transparency.
  • Synchronised national counselling schedule for both All India Quota (AIQ) and state counselling rounds to prevent seat blocking.
  • Mandatory fee disclosures by private and deemed universities before the counselling begins.
  • A centralised fee regulation system under the National Medical Commission (NMC).
  • Permission for admitted candidates to upgrade seats after Round 2 without reopening counselling for new applicants.
  • Strict penalties for seat blocking, including forfeiture of deposits, disqualification from future NEET PG attempts, and blacklisting of institutions.
  • Aadhaar-based seat tracking to curb multiple seat holdings.
  • Accountability of state authorities and DMEs through contempt or disciplinary actions for process violations.
  • A uniform counselling code of conduct for all states, covering mop-up rounds and grievance redressal.
  • An independent NMC-led audit mechanism for annual review of counselling processes.
NTA Releases JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Final Answer Key - How Many Questions Dropped?
NTA Releases JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Final Answer Key - How Many Questions Dropped?

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had earlier opted against releasing NEET PG answer keys, citing content misuse concerns — a move heavily criticised by aspirants. The proposed reforms now aim to resolve such gaps and restore trust in the system.

Final implementation details are expected to be outlined soon in consultation with the NMC and the Union Health Ministry.

Last updated on 23 May 2025
11:45 AM
NEET PG 2025 Supreme Court National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate
Similar stories
AISSEE 2025

AISSEE Result 2025 Declared - NTA Publishes Classes VI, IX Toppers List & Admission D. . .

JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Response Sheet Released at jeeadv.ac.in — Download Now

JEE Main 2025

NTA Releases JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Final Answer Key - How Many Questions Dropped?

NEET SS

MCC Announces NEET SS Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 at mcc.nic.in- Check Documen. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AISSEE 2025

AISSEE Result 2025 Declared - NTA Publishes Classes VI, IX Toppers List & Admission D. . .

JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Response Sheet Released at jeeadv.ac.in — Download Now

JEE Main 2025

NTA Releases JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Final Answer Key - How Many Questions Dropped?

NEET SS

MCC Announces NEET SS Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 at mcc.nic.in- Check Documen. . .

NEET PG Counselling

SC Mandates Pre-Counselling Fee Disclosure by Private and Deemed Universities for NEE. . .

UPSC

UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2024 Released at upsc.gov.in- 3 Questions Dropped From GS. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality